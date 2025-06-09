Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Almost Breaks Wheel & Wins $63,000

The final Wheel of Fortune episode of Season 42 ended with a bang and an almost broken wheel. Contestant Jeremy Frasca was so excited to make it to the Bonus Round that he spun the wheel really fast almost breaking the ticker. Host Ryan Seacrest called him out on it.

Frasca, from Bayonne, New Jersey, played against King Whetstone, from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and Kaitlyn Vannucci, from El Dorado Hills, California, on Friday, June 6. Frasca has had a crush on Vanna White ever since he saw her on TV for the first time. Host Ryan Seacrest invited him over to the puzzle board to give White a hug.

Whetstone and Frasca both solved a toss-up at the beginning of the game. However, they both landed on Bankrupt during the first puzzle, giving Vannucci, a woman who went to Europe for the first time in 2024, a chance to catch up to them. Frasca solved the puzzle — “The Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades” — winning a trip to Chicago and $18,100.

The “Before & After” puzzle was solved with only two letters remaining — “Professional Boxer Shorts” — putting $1,000 more into Frasca’s bank.

Vannucci finally got on the board when she solved the Prize Puzzle — “Check in and Chill Out.” She won a trip to Aruba and became the new leader with $20,932.

Frasca took his lead back when he solved two of the three Triple Toss-Ups. Whetstone solved the third. He also solved the final puzzle — “Fairy-tale Ending” — which gave him a final total of $4,850. Vannucci left with a trip to Aruba and $20,932. By only a few thousand dollars, Frasca was the night’s big winner with $23,100. He chose “Phrase” for the Bonus Round.

During the Bonus Round, Frasca spun the wheel very hard. As it kept spinning, Ryan Seacrest said, “You may break that thing,” pointing to the ticker on the wheel that lets him know where to stop.

“It may never stop,” the host joked. “That’s the longest spin in the history of the Bonus Round.”

“Ok and it’s tomorrow,” Ryan Seacrest joked as the wheel finally stopped. “Never a dull moment with you.”

After Wheel of Fortune gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” he chose “D,H,M, and A” to round out his puzzle. It then looked like “_ _ _N THE _A_ _ _ _T.”

Before the timer counted down, Frasca screamed “I won the jackpot!” He added $40,000 to his total, giving him $63,100.

“How’d you do that?” Seacrest asked. The host seemed shocked throughout the rest of the segment as Frasca cheered on his victory.

Before the show ended, Frasca thanked the people in his life and said that he wanted to make them proud. Seacrest said that he did and congratulated him on his win.

“He broke the record of how long the spin spun, and then he gets an impressive win?! Talk about a double treat from Wheel! What a week WOF, what a week!” a YouTube user commented.

“Quite convenient that the longest bonus round spin happened in the season finale,” said another.

“Way to go, Jeremy! This is definitely a great way to end Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune!” a third added.

