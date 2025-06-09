When the new S.W.A.T. Exiles spinoff was announced — it still doesn’t have a network or streaming home — the only one set to return from the long-running CBS drama, which wrapped after eight seasons (and more than one uncancellation), was Shemar Moore (Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson). But appearances from the rest of the S.W.A.T. cast haven’t been ruled out completely.

“There is a S.W.A.T. family and that family is important. We would love to have other family members involved in some way, whether it’s all of them all of the time, some of them some of the time, or something in between. That’s something that we are still figuring out,” Keith LeGoy, chairman of Sony Pictures Television, revealed at the Banff TV Festival (via Deadline).

When S.W.A.T. ended its run on CBS with the May 16 finale, the cast consisted of, in addition to Moore, Jay Harrington (as David “Deacon” Kay), David Lim (as Victor Tan), Patrick St. Esprit (as Commander Robert Hicks), Anna Enger Ritch (as Zoe Powell), Niko Pepaj (as Miguel “Miko” Alfaro), and Annie Ilonzeh (as Devin Gamble). All their characters remained with 20-Squad at the end of the series.

Two days after the finale, Sony Pictures Television announced the series order for the new spin-off starring Shemar Moore as Hondo. According to the logline, “After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.”

Moore said in a statement at the time, “My eight seasons on S.W.A.T. have been epic and memorable. We entertained the world, defied the odds, came back from the dead twice, and continued to woo fans and families worldwide. I am excited for this next generation and iteration of S.W.A.T. with Sony. Katherine Pope, Neal H. Moritz, Jason Ning, and I will keep the franchise, thrill ride action, heartfelt drama, and storytelling of S.W.A.T. alive. WE DON’T LOSE!!!! ROLL SWAT!!!”

Jason Ning serves as showrunner and executive produces with Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Moore, and James Scura.

David Lim posted a lengthy message on Instagram on May 28. In addition to noting what the show meant to him as well as the fight for Season 9 and the stories they still had to tell, he wrote, “I’d be lying if I said the rollout of the new spinoff didn’t sting. It was tough to see it announced just two days after our finale — with no mention of the cast who helped build S.W.A.T. from day one. After 8 incredible seasons, it felt like we were brushed aside when there could’ve been a moment of reflection and recognition—for the people who built this show, and for the impact it had on so many.”

Jay Harrington then spoke with TVLine about being surprised by news of the spinoff. “Because of the way things had happened over the years with [S.W.A.T.] being canceled, coming back, I had the thought, ‘Okay, we could come back.’ There’s a chance, you never say die, especially with the streaming world and such,” he said. “My choices in my head were that, or it’s over. I did not have a spinoff on my bingo card, for sure.”

He added, “If there was any disappointment, it’s that when they announced it, we weren’t mentioned at all.”

Harrington also didn’t rule out appearing on the spinoff, should he be asked. “You know, you never say never, you never close any doors. I’d be interested to see if that’s the direction they go, and, ‘How do they do that?’ That would certainly play a part. I’ve also had a great time directing over the years, and I’ll be open to that possibility if that call [to direct] comes as well. You never say never,” he said.

