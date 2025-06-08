The 2025 Tony Awards featured epic performances from the year’s most buzzed-about musicals and more. With stars like Jonathan Groff, Megan Hilty, Nicole Scherzinger, and more currently on Broadway, the night was filled with epic moments.

Everyone absolutely crushed it on stage at the show, but some stood out above the rest. Scroll down for TV Insider’s ranking of the best and worst Tony Awards performances, which we’ll be updating live throughout the show (so the rankings could change)!

8. Maybe Happy Ending

Darren Criss e Helen J Shen apresentam Maybe Happy Ending, no palco dos #TonyAwards: pic.twitter.com/Ntvx6z6QbS — Music Feed (@blogmusicfeed) June 9, 2025

I haven’t seen Maybe Happy Ending yet, and I don’t think I’ll be running to the theater based on this performance. Darren Criss and Helen J Chen are supremely talented, but was there not a better song they could’ve chosen for this show?

7. Floyd Collins

Jeremy Jordan apresentando o número de ‘Floyd Collins’ essa noite #TonyAwardsComAReview pic.twitter.com/kL4p8nEehD — Review Musical (@areviewmusical) June 9, 2025

Jeremy Jordan definitely carried this one and he did an incredible job. It fell a little flat compared to some of the bigger numbers throughout the night, but plenty of talent nonetheless.

6. Pirates! The Penzance Musical

David Hyde Pierce and the cast of “Pirates!” The Penzance. Give a new meaning to wash board abs.🤣#TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/YNMHNkquT8 — Gilbert (@GilbertMichaelA) June 9, 2025

This was truly a team effort as the cast came together to perform, but with so many other spectacular performances throughout the night, this fell a bit flat.

5. Buena Vista Social Club

I want to visit the Buena Vista Social Club!🥰#TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/PgFFSwaX5Q — Gilbert (@GilbertMichaelA) June 9, 2025

The cast put on a lively rendition of the song “Candela” from the 10-time nominated show and proved why this was one of the most-nominated shows of the year.

4. Just In Time

Jonathan Groff performs a number from the Broadway show #JustInTime – including a funny moment with Keanu Reeves during the 2025 #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/RpI8FhzOf5 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 9, 2025

Groff had some assistance from Keanu Reeves in the audience for his performance of “Mack the Knife.” The actor played along when Groff climbed up on his seat toward the beginning of his performance and it provided a moment to be remembered.

3. Sunset Boulevard.

one thing about Nicole Scherzinger? she’s gonna hold the hell out of this note in Sunset Boulevard. truly so impressive#TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/SJVQH7drGA — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) June 9, 2025

Scherzinger has gotten rave reviews for her Broadway debut in Sunset Boulevard, and this performance proved why. This performance wasn’t as flashy as some of the others, but just Scherzinger and her voice was enough for it to land this high on the list.

2. Death Becomes Her

Hilty’s several costume changes were beyond impressive and the ensemble cast members held their own with her energetic and upbeat performance.

1. Hamilton

No surprise here. Seeing the original cast together to honor the 10-year anniversary of the musical will without a doubt be remembered as THE moment of this show. They’ve still got it!