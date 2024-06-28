Like Maggie, We’ve Got You Covered For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Med Newsletter:

Dominic Rains is reportedly leaving Chicago Med as a series regular in the upcoming 10th season. Rains has played Dr. Crockett Marcel for five seasons of the NBC medical drama.

It’s not known if Rains is leaving the series for good or if he will be back as a guest star in the 10th season, Deadline reports, but his exit might not be that much of a surprise to fans even if it is an upsetting development. Marcel was deeply impacted by the death of a young patient and the father’s subsequent suicide in the Season 9 finale, which aired on May 22.

The boy was waiting for a desperately needed liver transplant and was set to have that life-saving surgery, but Marcel had to cancel it due to an infection. The father begged for them to do the surgery anyway, fearing for his son’s life. The boy died before he could have the procedure, and this snowballed into the grieving father’s suicide.

This triggered difficult feelings for Marcel, who had suffered the death of his own baby daughter to leukemia earlier in the series. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) told him to take as much time to recuperate after the tragic case, setting the stage for an absence. Now, it seems that this was implemented as a way to explain Rains’ reported exit.

Chicago Med was renewed for Season 10 on May 10, a few weeks before the Season 9 finale came out. Season 10 will premiere this Fall on NBC (see a full schedule of the NBC Fall 2024 lineup here). Episodes will air on Wednesdays at 8/7c.

One third of the One Chicago franchise, Chicago Med focuses on the members of Chicago’s elite medical staff of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Rains first joined in a recurring role near the end of Season 5 but was soon promoted to series regular, which he has been ever since. The series first debuted in 2015.

Chicago Med, Season 10 Premiere, Fall 2024, NBC