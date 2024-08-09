It sounds like there will be changes coming to how Colter (Justin Hartley) gets his cases in Tracker Season 2.

Robin Weigert will not be back as Teddi Bruin, according to TVLine. Teddi and her wife Velma (Abby McEnany) were the ones to give Colter his cases each episode in the first season. They were only seen in their home, connecting with Colter via phone calls. We’ll have to wait to see how Teddi is written out, and what that means for her and Velma’s marriage (hopefully she’s just going to be offscreen).

What we do know is some of what to expect for Velma in Season 2, thanks to some teases from McEnany at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

“I’ve just read the first two scripts, which are so good,” she raved to TV Insider in July. “I was just telling Elwood [Reid, executive producer], when I was reading the first one, I was like, oh my God. I always kept on being surprised and it’s really fun. I would say there’s so much fun stuff coming, which I know about, and some stuff that I don’t know about yet and I’m just really excited to get back.”

While in the first season, Velma (and Teddi) only interacted with each other in person, that’s now changing. “Fiona [Rene, who plays Reenie] and I, we’ve never worked together,” McEnany pointed out. “In the first episode [of Season 2], we have scenes together and that’s going to be really fun and I can’t wait to work with Eric [Graise, who plays Bobby] and hopefully Justin as well. So yeah, it’s just so cool. It keeps on changing and the writers are so great and the crew is great.” Perhaps whatever is leading to Velma and Reenie interacting will be used to explain why we don’t see Teddi.

We also know that the second episode of the new season will see the return of Jensen Ackles as Colter’s brother Russell. In that episode, “you’ll learn he’s got very different memories of something that happened in their past that Colter has no memory of,” Reid told TV Insider.

How do you want to see Tracker write out Teddi? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Tracker, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 13, 8/7c, CBS