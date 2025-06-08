Tony Awards 2025: See the Stars on the Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, and Auli'i Cravalho at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions; Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions; Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Tony Awards

 More

The stars of Broadway are out in full force for the 2025 Tony Awards as they walk the red carpet and pose for cameras.

Whether you’re tuning in for the outfits, musical moments, awards, or purely to see your favorite stars, the annual ceremony celebrating the best and brightest the stage has to offer is pure entertainment, and the red carpet is just a small peek into what viewers can expect from the Tonys. Ringing in its 78th annual celebration, the Tonys kicks off on CBS and Paramount+ at 8/7c, and fans won’t want to miss what’s in store on stage as the cast of Hamilton reunites, among other thrilling moments.

Hosted by Cynthia Erivo, the main event held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City is a can’t-miss evening, but ahead of the show, we’re rounding up some of the best red carpet looks donned by your favorite stars of TV and Broadway below.

Scroll down for a closer look at the fashion moments taking place on the red carpet, and let us know your favorites in the comments section.

78th Annual Tony AwardsSunday, June 8, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+ 

Michelle Williams at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Michelle Williams

Jonathan Groff at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Jonathan Groff

Cynthia Erivo at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Sara Bareilles at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Sara Bareilles

Danielle Brooks at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

Bob Odenkirk at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Bob Odenkirk

Sarah Paulson at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Sarah Paulson

Amal and George Clooney at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Amal & George Clooney

Gayle King at the 2025 Tony Awards
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Gayle King

Sarah Snook at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Sarah Snook

Bryan Cranston at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Bryan Cranston

Cecily Strong at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Cecily Strong

Andrew Lloyd Webber at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Jean Smart at the 2025 Tony Awards
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Jean Smart

Justina Machado at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Justina Machado

Sadie Sink at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Sadie Sink

Harvey Fierstein at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Harvey Fierstein

Adam Lambert at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Adam Lambert

Zoey Deutch at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Zoey Deutch

Julianne Hough at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Julianne Hough

Katie Holmes at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Katie Holmes

Alyah Chanelle Scott at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Alyah Scott

Gracie Lawrence at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Gracie Lawrence

Laura Donnelly at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Laura Donnelly

Ella Beatty at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Ella Beatty

Aaron Tveit at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Aaron Tveit

Lea Michele at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Lea Michele

Leslie Odom Jr. at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Leslie Odom Jr.

Auli'i Cravalho at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Auli'i Cravalho

Renée Elise Goldsberry at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Kristen Chenoweth at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Kristin Chenoweth

Audra McDonald at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Audra McDonald

Daveed Diggs at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Daveed Diggs

Megan Hilty at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Megan Hilty

Carrie Preston at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Carrie Preston

Tom Felton at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Tom Felton

Anthony Ramos at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Anthony Ramos

Jasmine Cephas Jones at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Jasmine Cephas Jones

Daniel Dae Kim at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Daniel Dae Kim

James Monroe Inglehart at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

James Monroe Inglehart

Cole Escola at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Cole Escola

Anania at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Anania

Stephanie Styles at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Stephanie Styles

Mia Farrow at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Mia Farrow

Ariana DeBose at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Ariana DeBose

Brooke Shields at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Brooke Shields

Rosie Perez at the 2025 Tony Awards
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Rosie Perez

Tom Francis at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Tom Francis

Phillipa Soo at the 2025 Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Phillipa Soo

