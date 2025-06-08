The stars of Broadway are out in full force for the 2025 Tony Awards as they walk the red carpet and pose for cameras.

Whether you’re tuning in for the outfits, musical moments, awards, or purely to see your favorite stars, the annual ceremony celebrating the best and brightest the stage has to offer is pure entertainment, and the red carpet is just a small peek into what viewers can expect from the Tonys. Ringing in its 78th annual celebration, the Tonys kicks off on CBS and Paramount+ at 8/7c, and fans won’t want to miss what’s in store on stage as the cast of Hamilton reunites, among other thrilling moments.

Hosted by Cynthia Erivo, the main event held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City is a can’t-miss evening, but ahead of the show, we’re rounding up some of the best red carpet looks donned by your favorite stars of TV and Broadway below.

Scroll down for a closer look at the fashion moments taking place on the red carpet, and let us know your favorites in the comments section.

78th Annual Tony Awards, Sunday, June 8, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+