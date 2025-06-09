‘Buffy’ Star Eliza Dushku Speaks Out After Big Career Change

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Eliza Dushku had a big reason to celebrate this weekend after she graduated with her Master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Friday (June 6).

The Angel actress shared a series of videos and photos from the milestone moment on her Instagram page, where she was seen walking across the stage to receive her diploma. She also shared snaps with her fellow graduates and her husband, Peter Palandjian, as well as a video of her two young sons running into her arms.

“Graduating with my master’s degree (!!) feels like more than an achievement—it feels like a deep calling realized. True growth, energy, and passion—manifested,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

She added, “After nearly a decade of inner work and building a new life, I’m so grateful for this moment in time. To my highest self—for taking this wild leap away from everything I knew and making it happen 🙌. To my boys + ♥️—for the little sacrifices made & love you gave, each day to honor and support this dream 🙏.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku)

“And to my family, friends—new and old—my colleagues/classmates, professors/teachers, and community, I give thanks: for rooting me on, encouraging me day in and day out, and affording me the grace, strength, and space to step fully into these past years of clinical training,” Dushku continued.

The Bring It On star went on to say that she is “grounded” and “ready to support others on their journeys of becoming—through self-discovery, healing, and transformation. The connectedness I feel in holding safe, compassionate space for those who seek the undertaking is such lifeblood now. To possibility, hope, and healing, all.”

Dushku rose to fame playing Faith in the hit supernatural drama series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff series Angel. She also had lead roles in the Fox dramas Tru Calling and Dollhouse. However, she hasn’t acted since 2017, when she appeared in three episodes of the CBS legal drama Bull and the film The Saint.

She opened up about her career change in a 2024 interview with Boston Magazine, revealing she was leaving acting behind to pursue a career in psychedelic therapy.

“I had the means to shift directions and choose a course in my life that focused on healing myself so that I could help heal others. I would be remiss if I didn’t now share the transformation and the peace and the passion that I have,” Dushku shared.

“This is just absolutely so clearly my real calling, my real purpose,” she added