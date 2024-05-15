‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Surprise: Midori Francis Reportedly Leaving in Season 21

Avery Thompson
Comments
Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda on 'Grey's Anatomy.'
Disney / Nino Muñoz

Dr. Mika Yasuda is going to be the first of the new surgical interns to leave Grey Sloan. Midori Francis will be leaving Grey’s Anatomy in Season 21, Deadline reports. ABC has not confirmed Francis’ exit.

Francis is reportedly in negotiations to return in Season 21 for “several episodes” to wrap up Yasuda’s journey on the show. According to Deadline, this was an “amicable decision” because Francis has been “looking to branch out for the next step of her career.”

Francis was cast ahead of Season 19 when the long-running medical drama introduced a new batch of surgical interns. The Dash & Lily alum joined Grey’s Anatomy alongside Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, Alexis Floyd, and Harry Shum Jr.

Yasuda has quickly found her place at Grey Sloan. Teddy (Kim Raver) has become a pivotal mentor for Yasuda. The young doctor has also started seeing Helm, but there’s been some tension ever since Helm didn’t put Yasuda on an important case.

Francis is the latest Grey’s Anatomy series regular to be stepping away from the show. Jake Borelli is reportedly set to depart the ABC series next season. Borelli joined the show in Season 14 as Dr. Levi Schmitt.

'Grey's Anatomy' Couples Check-Up: Which Romances Are on Life Support in Season 20?
Related

'Grey's Anatomy' Couples Check-Up: Which Romances Are on Life Support in Season 20?

Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for Season 21. The show will return this fall, but it’s moving to Thursdays at 10/9c. Given budget constraints for the upcoming season, veteran cast members will reportedly be seeing a reduction in their episodic guarantees.

But the Grey’s Anatomy changes are not a sign that the show is entering its final chapter. Disney TV Group President Craig Erwich told Deadline that the move to the new timeslot is a “great opportunity for ABC to launch a new show as well as to keep Grey’s on a night where it’s been extraordinarily successful for many years.”

The Season 20 finale will air May 30, followed by the series finale of sister show Station 19.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 20, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Grey's Anatomy where to stream

Grey's Anatomy

Midori Francis

