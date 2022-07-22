Behind the Scenes With the Casts of ‘Teen Wolf,’ ‘Ghosts’ & More at SDCC 2022 (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs


San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is underway, and you know what that means: panels and interviews giving you all the scoop you want and fun portraits of the stars. But perhaps the best part yet is the behind-the-scenes look at the casts of your favorite shows having fun.

And we have you covered for that, as the stars had fun hanging out and posing in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded. Who’s having a tea party? Who’s really getting into a game?

Scroll down to check out the casts of Teen Wolf: The Movie, Ghosts, Solar Opposites, and much more, and stay tuned throughout the weekend as more drop by!

The Cast of Ghosts


The Ghosts cast, back: Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Rose McIver, Brandon Scott Jones; front: Utkarsh Ambudkar, Richie Moriarty, Rebecca Wisocky, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, and Devan Chandler Long of Ghosts

Rose McIver of Ghosts




Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, and Sheila Carrasco of Ghosts




Rebecca Wisocky of Ghosts




Jillian Mercado




The Cast of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur


Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, back: Rodney Clouden, Steve Loter, and Fred Tatasciore; front: Sasheer Zamata, Diamond White, Libe Barer, and Pilar Flynn

The Cast of Nix


Nix‘s James Zimbardi, Angelina Karo, Anthony C. Ferrante, Dee Wallace, Skyler Caleb, Angie Teodora Dick, and Woodrow Wilson Hancock III

Angie Teodora Dick, Angelina Karo, and James Zimbardi of Nix




The Cast of Prey


Prey‘s Jhane Myers, Dakota Beavers, Amber Midthunder, Dan Trachtenberg, and Dane DiLiegro

The Cast of Solar Opposites


Danielle Uhlarik, Mike McMahan, Sean Giambrone, Josh Bycel, Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, and Mary Mack of Solar Opposites

Sean Giambrone, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, and Justin Roiland of Solar Opposites




Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, Sean Giambrone, and Justin Roiland of Solar Opposites




Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin of Teen Wolf




Tyler Posey of Teen Wolf




Tyler Hoechlin and Tyler Posey of Teen Wolf




