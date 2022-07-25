Will ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Be the Show’s Last?

Outlander continued to captivate fans well into its sixth season and while fans look ahead to Season 7, one question remains: Will there be a Season 8?

The show based on Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling series of novels tells the time-traversing epic love story of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). Captivating viewers since its Season 1 debut in 2014, Outlander has followed a clear storytelling path as it chronicles the events from Gabaldon’s source material, while also making some changes along the way.

Season 7 was ordered as production on Season 6 was in full swing, and as production for Season 7 remains in progress, the question of whether or not a Season 8 renewal is on the horizon lingers. Considering each season has covered Gabaldon’s books, the series would at least have to continue through nine seasons as the main book series has nine novels.

The show’s continued popularity at Starz makes it a strong contender for renewal, but as Season 7 will include a supersized order of episodes with 16, perhaps they’re waiting to see how production plays out. When Season 6 was ordered, it was supposed to be 12 episodes but was shortened to eight with Covid protocols in effect and the pregnancy of leading lady Caitriona Balfe. So, Season 7 will include some of the stories that were originally meant to feature in Season 6 along with the continued tale of the Fraser clan.

And even as the rising star power of Balfe and Heughan continues, their commitment to the fans and show has never wavered. Even with Balfe’s Oscar-buzz turn in Belfast and Heughan’s expanding empire with Sassenach Spirits, My Peak Challenge, his books, and other Starz series Men in Kilts, the pair continue to put their best foot forward in the performance department to tell Claire and Jamie’s story.

A renewal is more likely than not, it just seems that it will be more of a waiting game. For now, we’ll keep our fingers crossed that an announcement is coming sooner than later. Until then, fans can look forward to 16 episodes when Season 7 finally arrives on their screens. Stay tuned for updates as progress on the latest chapter continues.

Outlander, Season 7, TBA, Starz