While Elizabeth Tulloch admits she loves leather jackets, for her, nothing beats the legacy and “very career-driven, very uncompromising, badass from the get-go” nature of the iconic Lois Lane for the actress.

Tulloch, who stars as the journalist on The CW series Superman & Lois, sat down with Emily Aslanian at San Diego Comic-Con in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio to look back on Season 2 and tease what's ahead.

While there have been hints to the Big Bad of Season 3 — but there could be more than one! — Tulloch shared she doesn’t know much yet about what’s coming up. The writers have recently started working on the new episodes, and she won’t begin filming until September. (Superman & Lois returns in the midseason.) “I don’t know that I would really want to know her arc for a season anyway because Lois wouldn’t know what’s going to happen to her,” she explained. “I prefer to go script by script.”

What Tulloch does hope is that there’s more support for Lois now that both Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) know Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) Superman. “The relationship with Lana was fraught because from Lois’ point of view, it really wasn’t her secret to tell, and I know she’s certainly relieved that she can tell Chrissy, not only because she considers her a friend but also just as a coworker, to have that added help from her going forward,” she said.

The star also expects another emotional season for her character, following everything Lois had to deal with involving her sister Lucy (Jenna Dewan), losing Lana’s trust over Clark’s secret, and almost losing her husband. “Sometimes I’ll read a script, and I’m like, ‘Oh God, am I crying again? Wow,’” Tulloch admitted. But given the nature of the show as a family drama and since she is playing the mom, “I can’t imagine there’s ever going to be a season where she doesn’t have a lot of really heavy stuff going on.”

Watch the video above for more from Tulloch about Superman & Lois (Seasons 2 and 3!), Lois’ dynamic with her kids (the teen boys and her daughter on another Earth), and playing the iconic character. It’s the perfect way to make the wait until 2023 easier!

Superman & Lois, Season 3, 2023, The CW