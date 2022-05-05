‘Outlander’: See the Stars Behind the Scenes on Season 7 (PHOTOS)

Outlander‘s sixth season may have recently come to an end, but the stars of the series are already hard at work on Season 7 as production takes place in Scotland.

The Starz hit will see the return of many favorites as the story of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) continues. And while Season 6 concluded with a major cliffhanger as the couple was separated by the vindictive Richard Brown (Chris Larkin), the onscreen duo were all smiles in the first photo shared by Starz alongside costars Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin.

And along with the cast back filming are some great behind-the-scenes moments to share with fans. Luckily, this cast is always amazing when it comes to documenting fun between scenes, whether it’s off-hours or behind the camera.

While it’s just the beginning of filming, already, the cast is teasing some on-set fun with photos on social media. As fans gear up for a lengthy Droughtlander while they await Season 7’s premiere, this is a fun way to keep tabs on production progress and stay in touch with the show’s stars.

Thankfully, with 16 full episodes on the horizon for Season 7, the payoff will be well worth the wait. In the meantime, we’re rounding up some of the behind-the-scenes moments the stars have shared so far. Scroll down for a peek through Season 7 production, and stay tuned for more as the cast offers additional sneak peeks.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, TBA, Starz

Outlander Season 7 Sophie Skelton, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and Roger Rankin
This shot captured by the show’s production and shared by Starz features Sophie Skelton, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and Richard Rankin — who is sporting his new cropped hairdo after Roger trimmed his hair to uncover a birthmark like Jemmy’s in the Season 6 finale.

Outlander Season 6 Alexander Vlahos, Mark Lewis Jones, Jessica Reynolds
In response to the official production photo of Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin being shared, Alexander Vlahos — who plays Allan Christie — had a special answer.

Outlander Season 7 Richard Rankin
“Don’t leave your phone unattended,” Richard Rankin wrote alongside this selfie of himself in makeup. The image and caption were uploaded onto Sophie Skelton’s Instagram.
Outlander Season 7 Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin
In between shooting scenes, Sophie Skelton gets costar Richard Rankin to join her for an Instagram video in which they joke about what roles they’re playing behind the scenes.

Outlander Season 7 Richard Rankin and Adair Twins
Uploaded by the official Outlander Instagram is this shot of Richard Rankin and one of two Jemmys (twins Andrew and Matthew Adair play the character). The boys are sporting their new cropped haircuts. Whether this is from Season 6 or Season 7, it’s too cute not to share.

Outlander Season 7 Richard Rankin
“Live from the set of ‘A Man And His Leica: A Love Story.'” Sophie Skelton captioned this image of Richard Rankin, who was taking photos between scenes.

