‘Outlander’: See the Stars Behind the Scenes on Season 7 (PHOTOS)

Outlander‘s sixth season may have recently come to an end, but the stars of the series are already hard at work on Season 7 as production takes place in Scotland.

The Starz hit will see the return of many favorites as the story of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) continues. And while Season 6 concluded with a major cliffhanger as the couple was separated by the vindictive Richard Brown (Chris Larkin), the onscreen duo were all smiles in the first photo shared by Starz alongside costars Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin.

And along with the cast back filming are some great behind-the-scenes moments to share with fans. Luckily, this cast is always amazing when it comes to documenting fun between scenes, whether it’s off-hours or behind the camera.

While it’s just the beginning of filming, already, the cast is teasing some on-set fun with photos on social media. As fans gear up for a lengthy Droughtlander while they await Season 7’s premiere, this is a fun way to keep tabs on production progress and stay in touch with the show’s stars.

Thankfully, with 16 full episodes on the horizon for Season 7, the payoff will be well worth the wait. In the meantime, we’re rounding up some of the behind-the-scenes moments the stars have shared so far. Scroll down for a peek through Season 7 production, and stay tuned for more as the cast offers additional sneak peeks.

