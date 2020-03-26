Peter Weber Spotted With Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Kelley Flanagan

Former Bachelor star Peter Weber seemingly tried to make things work with Madison Prewett following his failed engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, but it looks like he may be moving on with another former contestant.

In fact, while the rest of the world is trying to practice social distancing, the 28-year-old was caught by TMZ spending time with Kelley Flanagan in Chicago on Wednesday, March 25.

And, not only were they spotted spending time together, one of the pictures shows Peter carrying Kelley over his shoulder. Not to mention, according to sources, they were “super-flirty and very handsy."

Rumors started swirling that the pair were back together after Kelley was spotted at the After the Final Rose taping earlier this month, but Kelley herself shot down the gossip.

“I have heard that. I heard that I’m pregnant and I also heard that I’m with Peter right now. I’m not with Peter…. I promise I’m not dating Peter. I’m not dating Peter,” she told E! News on March 12.

Though Kelley denied their romance back then, Bachelor fans couldn’t help but freak out over their reunion on Twitter.

“So Peter’s hanging out with Kelley in Chicago and Hannah and Tyler are quarantining together... Bachelor off seasons are WILD,” one person wrote.

Another user added, “Lol remember when Peter told Hannah B he didn’t want to be her 3rd option after she dumped Jed and tried to pursue Tyler C on after the final rose?! Kelley finished 5th and is currently his 3rd girl he’s pursued (that we know of) THE TEA IS HOT.”

Kelley was sent home from The Bachelor right before hometown dates, despite having a very strong connection with Peter.

What do you think of Kelley and Peter's reunion? Do you think they're back together? Let us know in the comments!