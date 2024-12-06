‘The Price Is Right’ Player Wins $25k in Matter of Seconds: ‘1 in 400 Chance’

A contestant on The Price is Right amazed fans by pulling off not just one, but two perfect Big Wheel spins during the Showcase Showdown, making himself $25,000 richer in a statistically improbable blink of an eye.

The Big Wheel, also known as the Showcase Showdown, is a special game that determines which contestant advances to the finale. The three contestants who have won their way up on stage compete for the chance to play in the Showcase. The contestants spin a “Big Wheel” to determine how close they must come to the $1.00 space without going over. Whoever comes closest goes into the Showcase round, where the episode’s flashiest prizes await. However, there’s a bonus for landing the wheel exactly on $1.00.

During Drew Carey’s second season as host, the cash bonuses were upped to $10,000 for a green bonus space (the $.05 and $.15) and $25,000 for the red bonus space (the $1.00). That means that while the amounts on the wheel are just for game purposes, there is a chance to win real money.

In a clip shared by the game show’s Instagram on Friday (December 6), Victor took to the Big Wheel and gave it a forceful spin. Joined by Carey, Victor said hi to his mom and dad, a pal, and his brother and sister, the former of whom he said is “playing in Rwanda right now. Playing basketball!” While Victor was saying more shoutouts, the wheel slowed and landed exactly on the $1.00 and the audience went insane.

Victor realized what had just happened, which was that his $1.00 wheel land brought him $1,000. He raced around the stage in shock. Carey told him this also brought him an “extra spin on the wheel, just for the heck of it.” Now he had the chance to win jackpot-level amounts. Carey told him, “If you hit the dollar again, $25,000.”

With that, the contestant spun the showpiece a second time, and it made two full rotations. Unbelievably, it once more landed exactly on $1.00. Just like that, Victor won $25,000 and ran back and forth across the set as the crowd went nuts giving him a standing ovation. “Nice job! Look at that!” Carey exclaimed.

The game show captioned the clip, “What are the odds?” In the comments, fans celebrated the stunning win and pointed out that the odds were actually wildly slim.

“1 in 400 chance btw,” the top comment read.

“”Beast mode… activate!! Love seeing contestants win it all!!! Awesome!!!

“Way to go buddy!!!! Good for you!

“Double Dollar winner! Sweet! Good for him!

“Wow that was just awesome to watch, glad he won

“He didn’t know what to do with himself!

What did you think of Victor’s $25,000 win? How would you do at the Big Wheel in the Showcase Showdown? Let us know in the comments section below!

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11am ET/10am PT, CBS