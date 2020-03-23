Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron Spark Backlash With Quarantine Posts

Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron have reignited dating rumors by recently spending a lot of time together in Florida, but their reunion hasn’t been received positively by everyone.

While quarantined with a group of friends due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hannah and Tyler have been posting a lot of TikTok videos and Instagram stories of their time by the pool, at a volleyball court, and at the beach.

Because countless people are self-isolating inside their homes and taking the necessary precautions against the outbreak, the reality stars’ activities have caused a little bit of backlash, including, seemingly, from fellow former Bachelor star Nick Viall.

In an Instagram Live video with The Morning Toast host Claudia Oshry, Nick seemingly called out Hannah and Tyler for not staying inside their home.

“Stay the f**k home. Stop doing TikTok videos with groups of people in a pool,” he stated without naming any names.

Hannah then caught even more heat after she shared a photo of herself in a bikini to Instagram on Friday, March 20 with the caption, “What’s more contagious than a smile.”

One follower commented, "The coronavirus, Hannah, the freaking coronavirus.” The 25-year-old then responded with, “Shhh, spread love not fear.”

Despite trying to remain positive, countless people called the reality star out for making light of a very serious situation. “You could be setting an important example for a lot of young people if you encouraged staying inside to stop the spread,” one person wrote, while another added, “The insensitivity to a virus that is killing thousands of people.”

Hannah later edited her caption, adding, “Just trying to spread some love here rather than fear, not making light of the situation.”



