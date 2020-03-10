Why Is Kelley Flanagan at 'The Bachelor' Live Finale?

When part two of The Bachelor Season 24 finale kicked off Tuesday night, viewers thought they were going to see Peter Weber choosing between Hannah Ann and Madison, but it was another woman who had everyone buzzing.

Kicking things off, Chris Harrison welcomed viewers to Peter's final night as Bachelor, and in doing so, he had the cameras pan to the live studio audience which included a surprising familiar face — Kelley Flanagan.

"What about Peter's other exits? Kelley, it's good to see you in the house tonight," the host pointed out, as the former contestant waved at the cameras.

This is the face of the woman who is currently dating peter. KELLEY WASNT AT WOMEN TELL ALL BECAUSE SHE IS CURRENTLY DATING PETE OMG #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Bo6rGSD3FS — Lindsay Logan (@LindsayMLogan) March 11, 2020

This comes just one week after the Chicago-based lawyer, who was eliminated in Peter's Top 6, was noticeably absent at the Women Tell All reunion special. Harrison did try to be sneaky and make it seem normal, pointing out another familiar face — jeweler Neil Lane in the house! — but Kelley is seemingly the only one of Peter's Bachelor exes in attendance. So what gives?

This could just be another instance of the producers having some fun with the fans after rumors spread last week that Peter and Kelley may have reunited after the show and are secretly dating (hence her absence from Women Tell All). That said, there might be some truth to it, considering Peter's parents and brother Jack follow the 28-year-old on social media — and none of the other girls from this season.

WHY is Kelley at the live show and WHY does peters mom follow her on instagram and no one else from the season?!#BachelorNation #Bachelor #bachelor pic.twitter.com/qF46NzfSvd — Reality Godess (@GodessReality) March 11, 2020

Time will tell, but it's certainly suspect! In the meantime, check out what fans had to say on Twitter!

It's important Kelley is here?!? IS PETER PROPOSING TO KELLEY???????? #TheBachelor — #AshleyPforBachelorette 🐄🌹 (@JRodgersHair) March 11, 2020

Okay, PLOT TWIST Peter is gonna propose to Kelley at AFTR. Bet. #TheBachelor — Alayah Benavidez (@BenavidezAlayah) March 11, 2020

#TheBachelor fans when they cut to a smiling Kelley in the audience right after showing Peter and Hannah Ann get engaged with 96 minutes to go pic.twitter.com/sb7mAnldRj — Spencer Dukoff (@SpencerDukoff) March 11, 2020