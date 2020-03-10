Why Is Kelley Flanagan at 'The Bachelor' Live Finale?

When part two of The Bachelor Season 24 finale kicked off Tuesday night, viewers thought they were going to see Peter Weber choosing between Hannah Ann and Madison, but it was another woman who had everyone buzzing.

Kicking things off, Chris Harrison welcomed viewers to Peter's final night as Bachelor, and in doing so, he had the cameras pan to the live studio audience which included a surprising familiar face — Kelley Flanagan.

"What about Peter's other exits? Kelley, it's good to see you in the house tonight," the host pointed out, as the former contestant waved at the cameras.

This comes just one week after the Chicago-based lawyer, who was eliminated in Peter's Top 6, was noticeably absent at the Women Tell All reunion special. Harrison did try to be sneaky and make it seem normal, pointing out another familiar face — jeweler Neil Lane in the house! — but Kelley is seemingly the only one of Peter's Bachelor exes in attendance. So what gives?

This could just be another instance of the producers having some fun with the fans after rumors spread last week that Peter and Kelley may have reunited after the show and are secretly dating (hence her absence from Women Tell All). That said, there might be some truth to it, considering Peter's parents and brother Jack follow the 28-year-old on social media — and none of the other girls from this season.

Time will tell, but it's certainly suspect! In the meantime, check out what fans had to say on Twitter!