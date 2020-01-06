Who Is Kelley Flanagan From 'The Bachelor'? Why You Should Keep an Eye on Her

There's always one girl who stands out from the rest of the group, and on this season of The Bachelor, that girl happens to be Kelley Flanagan. But in all fairness, the Chicago-based beauty has a bit of a leg up on the other women. As Chris Harrison revealed when introducing the Season 24 contestants last month, Kelley and Peter met prior to the show — and their chemistry is electric.

“This is completely random, but they met at a hotel," he said. "They were both [at the hotel] for separate parties. She knew Peter and Peter obviously didn’t know her. She went up to him and they met and they both think this could be destiny.”

Get to Know Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' 2020 Contestants (PHOTOS) ABC has finally released bios (and new photos!) for the women in the running for Pilot Peter's heart in Season 24.

"So keep an eye on Kelley," he added. "Kelley definitely plays the game, uses all the rules and actually makes up rules and finds loopholes to her advantage.”

The 27-year-old is certainly going to be one to watch out for this season — but is she the final girl that Peter picks? That remains to be seen. Here's what you need to know about her:

View this post on Instagram #highpony #babyspice #mojitoville A post shared by Kelley Flanagan (@kelleyflanagan) on Apr 18, 2015 at 8:52am PDT

She's an attorney

Kelley is an attorney and senior tax consultant at her father's law firm located in Chicago. According to her ABC bio, she's a “modern woman who doesn’t need a man to take care of her. She has incredibly high standards and is looking for a man to push her forward instead of holding her back.”

Her last relationship was long distance

Very long distance. In fact, Kelley's last boyfriend lived in Jordan, and she traveled out of the country once or twice a month to see him. The relationship eventually fizzled out after Kelley realized she wasn't going to make the move to the Middle East.

She's an outdoorsy girl

It's a good thing Peter is looking for an adventurous woman! Kelley's Instagram page is filled with photos of her outdoor adventures, including hiking through Runyon Canyon and kayaking in Indonesia.

“[I'm looking for] the girl that is as thirsty for adventure as I am and is just constantly exploring and is never going to lose that,” Peter has said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Her relationship with Peter may cause problems

Peter met Kelley before filming began, and the pilot even expressed that he was "hoping" she would come out of the limo on the first night, so naturally, the other women are going to be jealous. As Chris explained, it's a "very interesting story and it kinda becomes a thing night one when everyone starts to find out obviously that they met.”

She may become a fan favorite

Chris was quick to point out that attorneys typically do well on the show — namely Andi Dorfman and Rachel Lindsay, who both went far on their Bachelor seasons and later became stars of The Bachelorette.

"Smart, knows how to work the game," he said while describing Kelley.

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC