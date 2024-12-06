‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Absent From Show After Joe Scarborough Meltdown

Viewers tuning into Morning Joe on Friday (December 6) to see the fallout of Joe Scarborough‘s scathing rant from Thursday’s (December 5) show were surprised to see the host missing, along with his wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski.

As the hosts’ absence wasn’t explained at the top of the show by Willie Geist and Jonathan Lemire, some viewers wondered if Scarborough and Brzezinski had quit or been fired following Thursday’s heated rant. However, it turned out the absence was pre-planned.

The reason Scarborough and Brzezinski weren’t in the studio on Friday’s show was because they were headed to Arkansas to interview former President Bill Clinton.

However, this didn’t stop viewers from speculating, with one X user writing, “After yesterday’s meltdown by Joe, I don’t see them returning. Give the show to Joy Reid. Morning Joy.”

“It would not be surprising if management of MSNBC reacted to Joe’s outbursts yesterday and they were called in for a meeting,” said another.

Another added, “Good, they should leave permanently from Morning Joke and their sad appeasement of Trump.”

“Next week: Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski will be leaving Morning Joe in order to spend more time with their family,” one commenter quipped.

“I think it over for them,” said another.

Another wrote, “No spinning this for Joe & Mika! I think their show will be cancelled or totally overhauled without them!”

The latest drama came after Scarborough spent 20 minutes of Thursday’s show ranting against Atlantic writer David Frum and other critics of the Morning Joe hosts. Frum was a guest on the show on Wednesday (December 4) when he made a joke about Donald Trump’s defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.

After Brzezinski later addressed viewers and referred to the joke as “flippant,” Frum penned an article for the Atlantic where he claimed the Morning Joe hosts apologized on his behalf due to “fear” and trying to “appease” the incoming Trump administration.

Scarborough fired back at Frum on Thursday’s episode, saying his reaction “wasn’t the sound of fear, that was the sound of civility,” adding, “I’m not fearful. If you talk to anybody who served with me in congress, they will tell you, not fearful of leadership. Now? Not fearful.”

The host also took aim at those who criticized his and his wife’s meeting with Trump following his election win last month. “We went down to talk to the President-elect and people wrote articles that were just false,” he stated. “But you know what we did? We did the corporate thing. Corporate said, ‘Don’t say anything. Just keep your head down.’ What did the royals say? Never explain, never complain. We did that.”