'Bachelor' Peter Weber Says Mom Barb Didn't Cause Breakup From Madison

Bachelor star Peter Weber and Madison Prewett announced their breakup just days after the dramatic Season 24 finale, but it sounds like their split had nothing to do with the 28-year-old’s mother, Barbara Weber.

Barb was not afraid to share how she really feels about Madison during the finale — so much so, it became difficult to watch. Her animosity towards the 23-year-old made it seem like things were going to be very difficult for the couple, and sure enough, they announced that they wouldn’t be moving forward in their relationship later in the week.

However, though they're not going to be dating post-show, Peter insisted to Entertainment Tonight that the dissolution of their romance had nothing to do with his mother.

"No. This is stuff between Madi and I, solely, 100 percent," he said.

"And people will have their opinions but this is just between the two of us, and it's just a mutual respect and love. That's all.”

The pilot also addressed fan requests for his mother to star in her own reality show and revealed he “loves” the idea.

“Everyone loves Barb. For sure [I'd do it with her]," he shared.

While it’s very possible Madison and Peter decided to not date because of issues solely between them, it’s hard to believe Barb (or Peter's family in general) didn’t at least play a little part in their decision.

Not only did the Weber matriarch criticize Madison for the way she acted while filming The Bachelor, but she also revealed that none of Peter’s friends or family believed he could make a relationship work with the Alabama native.

What did you think of Madison and Peter’s breakup? Do you think Barb had something to do with it?