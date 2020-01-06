Hannah Ann Sluss From 'The Bachelor' Has What It Takes to Win Peter's Heart

Season 24 of The Bachelor kicks off on January 6, and leading man Peter Weber certainly has his work cut out for him. But among the 29 beautiful women vying for his affection (and his final rose) is one contestant in particular who catches his eye. Hannah Ann Sluss is a beautiful 23-year-old from Knoxville, TN and she certainly makes her presence known with the pilot on the very first night.

Does Peter end up picking Hannah Ann in the finale? We'll have to wait and see how this season unfolds. But one thing's for sure, Hannah Ann is sticking around for a bit, so we should probably get to know her.

View this post on Instagram Hi there 👼🏻 A post shared by Hannah Ann (@hannahann_sluss) on Dec 22, 2019 at 5:33pm PST

She's a model

Not surprising with a face like that. According to her Facebook page, Hannah Ann has modeled for Wilhelmina Models, Next Models Miami, The Block Agency, and NV Models & Talent.

She's extremely close to her family

In fact, the blue-eyed beauty still lives at home. Hannah Ann is the oldest of three siblings and considers her parents her role models, according to her ABC bio.

She's competed in beauty pageants

As Reality Steve pointed out on Twitter, Hannah Ann, like many other contestants before her, competed in beauty competitions, but in this clip shared below, it seems as though she's not exactly a pro when it comes to the interview segment.

I’m very well aware that pageant competitions can be nerve wracking and anyone can freeze up when asked a question. Well one of Peters women, Hannah Sluss, almost had her own “Such as South Africa, and the Iraq, everywhere, like, such as...” moment a few years ago... pic.twitter.com/7NQ5BIpQ72 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 19, 2019

She's starred in a Chris Lane music video

Yes, that Chris Lane... as in Lauren Bushnell's husband, Chris Lane. The country singer released the official music video for his song "I Don't Know About You" in 2018 which features Peter's now-contestant.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Her last relationship had too much chemistry

Too much of a good thing can be bad, and Hannah Ann knows that all too well. She revealed in her ABC bio that her last relationship was all chemistry and no friendship. This time around, she's looking for a healthy balance — an equal amount of passion and friendship.

Get to Know Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' 2020 Contestants (PHOTOS) ABC has finally released bios (and new photos!) for the women in the running for Pilot Peter's heart in Season 24.

She's besties with Hannah Godwin

With so many connections to the franchise, we're not surprised Hannah Ann made her way onto the show. The 23-year-old is friends with Hannah G. from Colton Underwood's season (and also Bachelor in Paradise). Perhaps the blonde beauty can offer Hannah Ann a few pointers on how to survive the rose ceremonies?



The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC