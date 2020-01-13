Who Is Madison Prewett From 'The Bachelor'? Everything You Need to Know

Peter Weber's journey to find love on The Bachelor has only just begun, and already Madison Prewett has cemented herself as a Season 24 frontrunner. The 23-year-old Alabama native captured the pilot's heart during the very first one-on-one date of the season and now, it seems as though this brunette beauty will be sticking around for a quite a bit.

But no frontrunner would ever be free from drama — so it's no surprise Madi has found herself at the center of a rather cringeworthy incident. It was recently revealed that Madi may secretly run a fan account for herself on Instagram. The news came to light after a positive comment, which has since been deleted, appeared on Madi's page.

Chris Harrison on Peter's 'Bachelor' Ending & Another Hannah 'Bachelorette' Season The longtime host spoke with reporters at TCA about how and why Hannah returned, Peter's frontrunners, and that premiere flash-forward.

"Beautiful date Madi. You are so genuine and real," the comment read. The problem? The comment came from Madison's own account. Awkward. Though she seemingly denied writing the comment herself, fans are not buying her excuse.

Still, with so much of the season ahead of her, we're sure Madi can turn this negative story into a positive one — so we should at least give her the benefit of the doubt. Let's get to know Madi a little bit better, shall we?

She works with children

Madi is a Foster Parent Recruiter, and given her profession, it's no surprise that she adores children. In fact, having kids with her significant other is non-negotiable. Her ABC bio reads, "he MUST want children and know how to have fun." You hear that, Peter?

View this post on Instagram MOOD bc Lion King time A post shared by Madison Prewett (@madiprew) on Jul 18, 2019 at 5:13pm PDT

She's also a photographer on the side

You can check out her website, Madi Prew Photography, for some of her incredible work which includes engagement and family photoshoots.

Peter Weber Teases What's Next for Him & Hannah Brown on 'The Bachelor' The pilot says, 'You can see that there are true, genuine feelings that are still there. It left me confused and you'll see what happens.”

Jimmy Kimmel predicted that she makes it to the Top 3

The talk show host predicts Hannah Ann, Kelley, and Madison will make it to Peter's top three, but ultimately chose Hannah Ann as his final rose recipient.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She's very religious

One glance at her Instagram page and you'll see an endless supply of Bible verses. According to her ABC bio, Madi is "looking for a man who will prioritize faith and family before everything else. She is hoping to find someone who shares the same religious values that she and her family have."

This isn't her first time on TV

The last time Madison was on television was in 2018 — and she walked home with a big prize. Peter's frontrunner appeared on The Price Is Right where she won $8,000. "2018, you were too good!" she captioned the adorable video on her Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram 2018 you were too good!!!!!! A post shared by Madison Prewett (@madiprew) on Dec 30, 2018 at 7:37pm PST

She's completely smitten with Peter

After their date aired on television, Madison shared a few photos online reminiscing about the wonderful time she had with Peter. "Woke up feeling super grateful.. the most perfect date with the perfect guy ❤️" she wrote.

She's already met the Webers

On their first date, Peter brings Madison to his parents' vow renewal ceremony at his family's house. She ends up hitting it off with his entire family, especially his mother, Barbara.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC