Todd Chrisley Hit With Prison Bombshell – Daughter Savannah Reacts

Locked-up reality star Todd Chrisley is set to move prisons as the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, where he is currently incarcerated, is set to be demolished.

According to The Associated Press, FPC Pensacola on Saufley Field is one of several facilities the Federal Bureau of Prisons is permanently closing. The BOP stated that the buildings at its Pensacola camp are in “significant disrepair” and will be demolished once its 500 prisoners and 100 staff members are relocated to other facilities.

Todd’s daughter Savannah Chrisley reacted to the news on her Instagram Stories, saying, “You know that I have over the past two years exposed so much corruption at FPC Pensacola and frankly within the whole Bureau of Prisons.”

She went on to say how the BOP called her a “liar” despite her claims that she “has all the documentation to prove what I have to say.”

Responding to the news of FPC Pensacola closing down, Savannah said, “It will be closing within the next six to nine months from what I’m being told, and I have mixed feelings about this because they’re closing it down, and that’s their way of not taking accountability. That’s their way of not holding these abusers accountable.”

Over the past two years, Savannah has shared details of the alleged conditions her father, Todd, has faced in prison. This includes claims of “inhumane conditions” such as out-of-date food, rat-infested kitchens, a lack of air conditioning, and even blackmail. Todd’s attorney, Jay Surgent, also claimed the “medical department is in shambles” and that his client was once given the “wrong medication.”

More recently, Todd lost his job in the prison chapel due to “associating with inmates” who are part of the prison’s Residential Drug Abuse Program, a move that Surgent claimed was “without cause.”

Todd and his wife Julie were convicted in 2022 of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie was given a 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington, while Todd was handed a 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. Julie’s sentence was upheld in September.

In her latest Instagram video, Savannah said it’s “really infuriating” that FPC Pensacola is closing down to avoid accountability, but noted, “Thankfully, January, we have Donald Trump back in office, and I truly believe that the right people are going to be put in charge, who will do something about it.”

She continued, “It’s time for Colette Peters (Director of the BOP) to go. She has done nothing but foster an atmosphere for abuse. Time will tell; we’ll see how things pan out.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star added that she’s “working with a few senators” who want to “see and hear all the evidence she has,” and “for that, I am eternally grateful.”

“We’re gonna get some things done,” she stated. “Just because they’re closing down, doesn’t mean they won’t be held accountable. I’m going to make sure of that.”

As for where her Todd will end up, Savannah said she didn’t know, but she is holding out hope Trump will pardon her parents. Savannah appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Investor Summit at Mar-a-Lago last month and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July.

“I don’t know where my dad’s going to go at this point,” Savannah stated. “Let’s hope and pray that he comes home.”