'Bachelor' Peter's Mom Barb Posts on Instagram Amid His Split From Madison
Following their dramatic reunion during this week’s finale episode of The Bachelor, Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have officially decided to call it quits. And his mother Barbara isn't staying off social media in the wake of the split.
News of their breakup — if we can even call it that — comes just days after fans witnessed Peter break things off with Hannah Ann Sluss and then attempt to rekindle his romance with Madison.
Hannah Ann Sluss Wants to Date Tyler Cameron on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
However, Peter’s reunion with Madison did not make his family happy and could be the reason why the pair decided to not move forward.
“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward. Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure. Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️
The 28-year-old pilot shared a photo to Instagram and not only revealed he’s not with Madison, but also sent a message to Hannah Ann.“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best.”
Chris Harrison Says Peter Weber's Family Was 'Splintered' in 'Bachelor' Finale
Madison also took to Instagram to announce the news, writing, “As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things.”
She continued, “I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.”
View this post on Instagram
So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️
Following the news of her son’s breakup, Barbara Weber shared a video of herself and two friends singing John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane.”
View this post on Instagram
While the post appears to be harmless, many fans went after Barb in the comments section after the way she behaved during After the Final Rose.
Are you surprised Peter and Madison have already ended things? Did you think they would last a little while longer?