'Bachelor' Peter's Mom Barb Posts on Instagram Amid His Split From Madison

Following their dramatic reunion during this week’s finale episode of The Bachelor, Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have officially decided to call it quits. And his mother Barbara isn't staying off social media in the wake of the split.

News of their breakup — if we can even call it that — comes just days after fans witnessed Peter break things off with Hannah Ann Sluss and then attempt to rekindle his romance with Madison.

However, Peter’s reunion with Madison did not make his family happy and could be the reason why the pair decided to not move forward.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure,” he wrote.



The 28-year-old pilot shared a photo to Instagram and not only revealed he’s not with Madison, but also sent a message to Hannah Ann.“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best.”

Madison also took to Instagram to announce the news, writing, “As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things.”

She continued, “I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.”

Following the news of her son’s breakup, Barbara Weber shared a video of herself and two friends singing John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane.”

While the post appears to be harmless, many fans went after Barb in the comments section after the way she behaved during After the Final Rose.

Are you surprised Peter and Madison have already ended things? Did you think they would last a little while longer?