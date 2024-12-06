‘One Life to Live’ Star Thom Christopher Dies at 84

Soap opera legend Thom Christopher, who portrayed mob boss Carlo Hesser on ABC’s One Life to Live, has died. He was 84.

Christopher’s passing was confirmed by his former TV son, Anthony Crivello (who played Johnny Dee Hesser), who shared the news on his Facebook page. “My dear friend of many years, actor #ThomChristopher passed today,” Crivello wrote.

He continued, “He was always a gentleman, always supportive, and he and his wife Judith, who preceded him in death, where always gracious to me and welcoming.”

“Thom and I worked together on the #abc daytime series #onelifetolive in the 1990s,” Crivello added alongside photos from the show. “We’re seen here with the lovely #audrylanders who played my sister, and Thom my father. It was a wonderful time, difficult hours and long days, but joyful each minute.”

He concluded, “May Thom fly on Wings of Angels to be beside his beloved Judith, and may they enjoy each other’s company once again, beside the ‘Pearly Gates’ of heaven.”

Born on October 5, 1940, in Queens, New York, Christopher attended Ithaca College and studied acting at the Neighborhood Playhouse. He got his start on daytime television on the soap opera The Edge of Night, playing the role of Noel Douglas.

His other credits include the character of Hawk, a half-man, half-bird warrior in the second season of Buck Rogers in the 25th Century in 1981. He also appeared in episodes of Simon & Simon, T. J. Hooker, Murder, She Wrote, Law & Order, and Guiding Light.

However, he is best known for playing Carlo Hesser (and his twin brother Mortimer Bern) on One Life to Live from 1990 to 2008. His performance earned him a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 1992. He was nominated again in 1993, twice, for One Life to Live and for his part as Dante Partou on ABC’s Loving.

His final acting credit came in the 2017 movie ADDicted.