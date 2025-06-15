Joanna Gaines Drops Jaws With Son Crew’s Bedroom Transformation

Joanna Gaines dropped jaws with stunning before and after photos of her son Crew’s bedroom transformation.

On June 12, the former Fixer Upper star, 47, took to Instagram with a carousel of photos revealing the renovation after her and husband Chip Gaines‘ youngest child reached a major milestone.

“When my youngest, Crew, announced that he was ready to move into the big boy room, it meant reimagining how to utilize his bedroom (which just so happens to be a tucked-away space just off the kitchen),” the mom of five explained.

Gaines added, “Additional space for cooking & entertaining became the leading idea, and from there we transformed this extra room into an inspiring butler’s pantry where all my sourdough dreams can come true 🥖.”

In the accompanying pictures, the Mini Reni personality showed off Crew’s old bedroom, which featured gray walls and a gray rug on a hardwood floor with white trim on the windows. The space was stunningly transformed with a fresh coat of dark green paint, matching cabinetry and patterned tile flooring.

Additionally, Gaines traded a bed for a gorgeous island under a new chandelier as the room’s centerpiece. She also included two chairs and a side table as a sitting area for the space.

The interior decorator added personal touches to the butler’s room by including a framed piece of the original rose wallpaper found under the drywall, hand-pressed herbarium prints from her garden and a framed old family recipe, according to Gaines’ Magnolia blog.

In the comments, the Magnolia Network star’s Instagram followers lauded the impressive end result.

One fan declared, “Oh, wow! This is some of your best work 👏.”

Another begged, “I NEED to know the name of the Dark green paint! It’s gorgeous 😍.”

Someone else echoed, “WOW🍃this kitchen is a masterpiece 🌿💚💚💚🌱Love the color so much.”

A different Instagram user wrote, “An absolute dream space!! 😍.”

Meanwhile, someone else pointed out, “Beautiful! How wonderful to sit in there for coffee in the mornings ❤️.”

In addition to Crew, Chip and Joanna share four older kids, Drake, 20, Ella, 18, Emmie, 17, and Duke, 15.

