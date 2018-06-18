Everything We Know About 'Lucifer' Season 4 on Netflix So Far

It's safe to say that both fans and the crew of Lucifer are over the moon about its Neflix pickup weeks after Fox canceled the series.

Thanks to their campaigning, the show will be back for Season 4 via the streaming site, and we're gathering everything fans need to know about the new episodes here. From returning stars to potential storylines, we've got you covered.

Read on to see what we know about what's in store for Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and the rest of the crew.

#Lucifer fans, rejoice: Netflix has picked up the show up for a fourth season! pic.twitter.com/AHkMJvEoTK — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 15, 2018

Who's returning?

While no official casting has been announced, some of the stars reactions indicate that we will see them return. Some of those favorites include: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlette Estevez, Rachael Harris, and Aimee Garcia.

What's Next for the Characters?

Executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich spoke with TV Insider about some of the stories they had planned for Season 4. Some of these ended up being featured in the two bonus episodes that aired after Season 3's official finale, but others are still possibilities...

Kevin Alejandro Breaks Down the 'Lucifer' Episode We Almost Never Saw At least someone at Fox realized that they should do something for the fans.

"We decided to take a really big swing and... change a major element of the show that would give us an entirely new story to tell in Season 4," Henderson said about how Season 3 ended.

One story line in particular focused on Chloe (Lauren German) as she struggled to come to terms with what she's learned about Lucifer (Tom Ellis) in the final episodes of this season. After he revealed his true face to Chloe, Modrovich believes Chloe will be taking a "journey."

"She wouldn't just accept it right away. She's going to go through all the emotions that we've been through, the audience," Modrovich continued. "For her to be able to see his struggle, every single side of him, and she is going to feel a little bit like what he says in the penultimate episode, which is 'I feel like you've seen one side of me.'"

When will Season 4 air?

Since the show wasn't expecting a cancellation, it's likely that it could return as soon as early 2019. However, further details will surely come to light as no official announcements have been made.

How long will the season be?

We don't know an official episode count yet, but there are a number of different ways in which Netflix could approach the revived series. For example, as with recent releases like Arrested Development and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the season could be released in two parts.

Another likelihood is that it will be reduced season in comparison to Season 3's 24 episode count (26 if you count the two bonus episodes that aired after the cancellation), as we're talking Netflix versus network television. But we'll find out more once the streamer announces a release date.

Lucifer, Season 4, Coming Soon, Netflix