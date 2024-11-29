‘The Great British Baking Show’ Finalists Speak Out After Truly Shocking Finale

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Great British Baking Show, Collection 12, Week 10]

The 2024 season of The Great British Baking Show has been a rollercoaster ride of twists and turns, and the biggest surprise of all was left to the end when the judges selected the winner.

In the season finale, the three finalists, Dylan, Christiaan, and Georgie, were tasked with three complex baking challenges. First up, they had to create scones, followed by an afternoon tea ensemble. Then, in the hardest Showstopper challenge of the season, the budding bakers had to create an elaborate hanging celebration cake.

“This is the bake between winning or losing,” host Alison Hammond told the finalists as they set to work on their Showstoppers.

Both Dylan and Georgie appeared to get flustered at various points, with the former having trouble with the consistency of his genoise sponge and the latter getting confused over what she was doing. This led many viewers to believe Christiaan had the competition in the bag.

However, when it came time for Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith to select the winner, they chose Georgie, who they said made an “absolutely delicious” cake. This came as a surprise to many viewers, who, while they appreciated Georgie, felt that Dylan and Christiaan had been more consistent throughout the competition. For much of the season, Dylan had seemed like a nailed-on cert to win.

“I’ve just proved to myself that I can do something and now I’m here today. The winner!” #GBBO pic.twitter.com/AElMUbq3V6 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 26, 2024

“Watching Dylan be perfection the entire season for it all the crumble in the final and Georgie win,” wrote one fan alongside a crying face emoji.

“Sorry. Picked the wrong winner there. Know the showstopper was great, but consistently across each challenge Christiaan was the better baker,” added another.

Another said, “Christiaan was the best in the final. No doubt. He was robbed. Dylan had a meltdown, unfortunately. Georgie won with safe, unexciting baking.”

“She may have done the best in that week but overall no Dylan or Christian definitely should have won,” another wrote.

However, others were happy for Georgie, with one fan writing, “Georgie deserved it, smashed the final & did what you need to do in the final by making the perfect showstopper. Feel for Dylan, but that boy has an amazing future ahead of him.”

“A well deserved winner. That final cake looked stunning, and sounded delicious,” said another.

Another added, “Although Dylan was my favourite, Georgie deserved to win. Her journey throughout the competition was phenomenal to watch.”

Speaking after her win, Georgie said, “This is mad. I have won it, I can’t believe it. This is just incredible. I have got this and that wrong with me and think I can’t do it, and you make excuses. For once I thought I was just going to go for it and put my everything into it. Working all hours and I sacrificed time with the kids and the family… I’m just so proud of myself.”

The three finalists also shared their goodbye letters on social media, with Christiaan writing, “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine myself baking in that big white tent! But… here I am, and it’s all thanks to the incredible love and support of you all!”

“This journey has been about chasing a dream , stepping outside my comfort zone and believing in myself – and it’s been amazing!” – Christiaan. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/TWqvEQKUSg — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 26, 2024

He added, “This journey has been about chasing a dream, stepping outside my comfort zone, and believing in myself – and it’s been amazing! It’s been an honour to bake alongside 11 of the most talented bakers I have ever met and I’m so grateful to have made friends for life!”

Meanwhile, Dylan wrote, “What an insane journey, every aspect was great. The bakers, the talent, the production team all made me feel at home, and comfortable. They all made this experience brilliant!”

“What an insane journey… I feel very lucky to have been a part of GBBO ’24.” – Dylan. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/SIhTPktema — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 26, 2024

He continued, “I miss the time in the tent so much now, I feel very lucky to have been a part of GBBO 24, a great year. I’m sad it’s over. That being said, I’m excited for the future, and I can’t wait for Christmas! Hopefully creating lots of new memories with eveyone on the show!”

Georgie, who almost quit in the penultimate episode, also shared her letter, which started, “Words can’t describe how it feels to have won The Great British Bake Off. Last year I set a goal to do something for me, but never did I think it would be on this scale.”

“Words can’t describe how it feels to have won Bake Off. Never put limitations on yourself. Chase your dreams.” – Georgie. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/jVT1HAe227 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 26, 2024

“Neurodivergency has set me back in my life, but now I know it was not ADHD holding me back, only the limitations I put on myself,” she explained. “I have met the most special people in the tent, lifelong friends. It has been the best time of my life. Never put limitations on yourself. Chase your dreams.”

What did you think of the Great British Baking Show winner? Did your favorite win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.