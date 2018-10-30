'Lucifer' Season 4: The Full Episode List (So Far) for Netflix's Revival

It's getting close, Lucifans! The highly-anticipated fourth season of former Fox series Lucifer is on the way at Netflix and most of the episode titles have been revealed.

As fans patiently await the return of the revived series, the generous writers room has continued to share new titles each week — a token of appreciation for the continued support. So what can we glean from the released titles?

Season 4 is set to include 10 episodes — a reduced amount from its former network orders, which ranged from 13 to 26 episodes. So far, 8 of the 10 titles have been revealed, leaving plenty of time to speculate about their meanings.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Idly Modrovich are responsible for the first two episodes. And while an exact premiere date has yet to be announced, the series is expected to make an early 2019 return.

While we await a premiere date announcement, fans can check out the titles that have been released so far below. Start speculating what they mean in the comments! And be sure to keep tabs on Lucifer writers room Twitter.

Ep. 401 is "Everything's Okay" Written by Joe Henderson

Ep. 402 is "Somebody's Been Reading Dante's Inferno" Written by Idly Modrovich

Ep. 403 is "O, Ye Of Little Faith, Father" Written by Jessika Borsiczky

Ep. 404 is "All About Eve" Written by Chris Refferty

Ep. 405 is "Expire Erect" Written by Mike Costa

Ep. 406 is "Orgy Pants to Work" Written by Aiyana White

Ep. 407 is "Devil Is As Devil Does" Written by Jen Graham Imada

Ep. 408 is "Super Bad Boyfriend" Written by Jason Ning

Lucifer, Season 4, Coming Soon, Netflix