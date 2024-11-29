‘RHOSLC’ Star Mary Cosby Reveals How Son Robert Jr. Is Doing After Drug Addiction Admission and Treatment

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby is opening up about her son, Robert Cosby Jr., and his journey of recovery as he battles substance abuse issues.

On the latest episode of the Bravo reality series, Robert Jr. confessed to having a drug problem in a candid conversation with his mom. In the emotional scene, he admitted to being addicted to Xanax and OxyContin.

Speaking on the RHOSLC After Show, Mary said she and her husband, Robert Cosby Sr., are supporting their son on his road to recovery.

“Robert Sr., he tries to share with Robert Jr. his situation. Before [Robert Sr.’s] mom made him go through the army, he enjoyed getting high, too. I never… I don’t have that to share with him. I can’t see through his eyes,” Mary explained. “But I do understand him, and I don’t judge him.”

She went on to say that she and Robert Jr. talk “every day” about his issues, adding, “I feel like dealing with that, in anybody’s life, is really hard because it’s almost embarrassing because at some point your child has to tell you, ‘Mom, I have a vulnerable side and I failed and I wasn’t able to bring myself back up.'”

“And I just feel like if you keep things real, that’s how you get through it,” she continued. “He does want to change, and that’s the only way it will work.”

Mary also revealed how she felt when Robert Jr. first made his confession, noting, “I was just floored. You want your kids to talk to you and be able to come to you and talk to you, and you also want to give them the tools to be able to say ‘no.'”

“But I feel like he was vulnerable in that time, and the fact that we can get here and he can say, ‘You know what mom, this is how it started.’ … I thought it was progress,” she shared. “He says that he hit rock bottom and he’s ready to change, so I support him 100 percent.”

As for how Robert Jr. is doing now, Mary told the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast earlier this month that “He’s steady, which for me is healthy, and he’s doing good.”

“He’s working on [himself] on telling lies. He’s working on himself being honest with me and not trying to deceive me,” she continued. “And that right there… I think those little changes has better[ed] our relationship because, you know, that’s more trust, more love, and loving me in the right way, not taking advantage of Mom because I’m weak to him and he knows it.”

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Wednesdays, 9/8 c, Bravo