Maree Cheatham, an original cast member of Days of our Lives, is reprising her role as Marie Horton. She will be joined by other fan favorites who are coming back to Salem to celebrate the life of Doug Williams, played by the late, great Bill Hayes.

The actress holds the distinction of having appeared on DAYS’ premiere episode in 1965 when it debuted on NBC (it’s now exclusively on the streaming platform Peacock). She played the part on and off until 1973 and has visited Salem a few times over the decades. Soap fans also recall Cheatham for her memorable stints as Aunt Charlene on General Hospital, Stephanie on Search for Tomorrow, and Aunt Mary on Knots Landing.

Now, she’s going back to where it all began. Cheatham will appear on DAYS’s Monday, December 2 episode, which also happens to be the show’s 15,000th show. TV Insider caught up with the divine and quotable Cheatham earlier this year on set to chat about her playing Marie once more and a few of her other memorable roles including a Will & Grace guest spot alongside Jennifer Lopez and Sean Hayes.

How great is it that you’re visiting Days of our Lives!

Maree Cheatham: It’s such an honor to be called back for this very auspicious and emotional [occasion]. DAYS has to be congratulated for lasting this long and going into the future with streaming. This is the future of television!

What memories do you have of Bill Hayes?

My goodness. Bill was a good friend. He was a colleague. Bill gave me the best compliment I’ve ever had. I carry it in my heart. I played his wife in a play. He said, “Oh, Maree. I love the look in your eyes when you look at me on stage. It’s filled with love.” Soaps are the only genre where you can go to a person’s funeral twice. You go to the real person’s funeral and then you go to the character’s funeral. And you cry twice.

What memories do you have of your time on DAYS?

I was on the very first episode and I am the last surviving member of the original Horton family. I worked for the original Cordays [Ted, the show’s creator, and his wife Betty, who became executive producer after Ted passed away] and now, their son, Ken – it’s just like going home.

Do you have any memories of the show’s other creator, Irna Phillips, who invented many radio dramas and ushered soaps into television?

Oh, of course I do! When we were rehearsing for the pilot, [Irna’s] hands and her nose were over a lectern and she got right up close. Macdonald Carey [Tom Horton] and I were doing a very intimate scene. I asked him, “How can you work like this? She’s just right over our shoulder.” He said, “Maree, lock it out…and forget about it.” Only he didn’t say “forget”!

This return to DAYS is a reminder that you are the longest-running actress to be still playing your role on a soap opera

Oh, my God! That’s true! In 1965, we did the first show. I’ve been in this business for 65 years!

You scared me as Aunt Mary on Knots Landing.

Oh, thank you!

You threatened to take Meg (Rhianna Janette) away from Mac (Kevin Dobson) and Karen (Michele Lee), pretending to be the late Laura’s (Constance McCashin) mother.

The interesting part of that character is that she wanted the child or the money – and she didn’t care which she got!

You appeared in the Will & Grace revival in 2018, playing a bereaved mother who had to identify a body in a morgue, a task made difficult at Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes) was playing the corpse. You had no lines – yet anyone who saw it could see that you clearly stole the scene with your hilarious reactions.

The casting people who hired me said, “You are the only person we know who can do it.” After the taping, they asked me how was it working with J. Lo. (Beat.) I told them!

How was it?

I said, “Well…she treated me like I was an extra.” But it was wonderful!

And Sean?

He’s wonderful. He’s the funniest man alive!

