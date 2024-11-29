Bruce Willis Smiles With Daughters in Rare Photos From Thanksgiving

Bruce Willis‘ daughters shared the love on Thanksgiving as they posted sweet photos with their dad on social media.

On Thursday, November 28, Bruce’s daughter Tallulah took to Instagram, where she shared a photo showing her and her sister, Scout, celebrating the holiday with their father. In the pic, Tallulah is seen rubbing Bruce’s ear while Scout presses her forehead to her dad’s. Bruce is also holding a gift labeled “Best Dad Ever.”

“Grateful,” Tallulah captioned the photo, which Scout also shared on her own Instagram page.

The Die Hard star’s family, including his wife Emma Heming Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore, revealed his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis in February 2023. According to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, FTD is the most common form of dementia and can affect behavior, personality, language, and movement.

Bruce and Emma share two daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, and Emma is also a stepmother to Bruce’s three elder daughters, Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer, whom he shares with Moore.

Fans jumped into the comments section to share their love and support, with one user writing, “You can tell that he feels your love.”

“I LOVE THIS. My dad was diagnosed with dementia last year. It’s such a bittersweet diagnosis. Stay strong,” said another.

“Love how you let the world know how he is and love you for doing that so much!!!” added another.

Another wrote, “I feel like this family really has mastered the true meaning of unconditional love ❤️ it’s such a beautiful thing to witness!”

Earlier this week, Tallulah shared a throwback photo of herself with Bruce and Moore, writing, “I love this photo of me and my parents!!! How cute!! At Rumer’s 30th !”

The family also recently marked Moore’s 62nd birthday on November 11, with Scout writing on Instagram, “Happy birthday to my constant inspiration, source of unwavering love, guidance, support. … I cherish you and every moment that I get to spend with you @demimoore, it’s a privilege to be your daughter.”

Last month, Emma opened up about Bruce’s condition and how the early signs of his FTD were mistaken for the return of his childhood stutter.

“Bruce has always had a stutter, but he has been good at covering it up,” Emma told veteran journalist Katie Couric for an interview with Town & Country. “As his language started changing, it [seemed like it] was just a part of a stutter, it was just Bruce. Never in a million years would I think it would be a form of dementia for someone so young.”