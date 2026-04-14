NBC Fall 2026 TV: Everything You Need to Know

Spring finales are coming up at NBC, which means it’s almost time to start looking forward to fall.

The network has given early renewals to several of its scripted series, while others’ fates remain unclear. Here’s everything we know about NBC’s fall 2026-2027 schedule so far.

Renewed NBC Shows

NBC has given the green light to new seasons of several of its scripted shows: Chicago Fire Season 15, Chicago Med Season 12, Chicago P.D. Season 14, Happy’s Place Season 3, and St. Denis Medical Season 3. On the talk show front, both Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon have been renewed through 2028. Also renewed are Destination X and the game show That’s My Jam.

Canceled NBC Shows

So far, NBC hasn’t given the axe to any of its primetime shows. However, certain daytime and syndicated shows are saying goodbye, including Access Hollywood, Access Daily, Karamo, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and The Steve Wilkos Show.

Pending NBC Shows

There are several shows whose future fates are still to be determined, including Brilliant Minds, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, The Hunting Party, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Stumble.

New NBC Shows

NBC has given pilot orders to several potential new series:

Newlyweds: Tea Leoni and Tim Daly lead this single-camera comedy pilot about a couple who marry on the fly and

Protection: This series follows the fallout after a U.S. Marshal dies in the line of duty, as a family seeks justice. Cast includes Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Tommy O’Brien, Kat Cunning, Taylor Bloom, and Taylor Bloom, with executive producers Josh Safran, Jenna Bush Hager, and Ben Spector.

Puzzled: The crime drama would feature Damon Wayans Jr. in the lead, with Christina Elmore and Molly Griggs in supporting roles. Based on the Danielle Trussoni novel The Puzzle Master, the series centers on a man whose traumatic brain injury gives him the unique ability to help the police solve puzzles.

The Rockord Files: A reboot of the classic series of the same name would star David Boreanaz in the lead, with Michaela McManus, Jacki Weaver, and Felix Solis supporting.

Untitled Dean Georgaris/John Fox Project: This crime drama has Emily Deschanel at top billing, with Jon Beavers and An-Li Bogan supporting. Deschanel would star as Georgia Ryan, a professor and psychologist who focuses on the victim. It’s inspired by the work of Dr. Ann Burgess.

Untitled Kari Lizar Project: Starring Katey Sagal, Jane Lynch, Paulina Olszynski, Algee Smith, and Jeremy Bobb, the comedy would follow a pair of women who are opposites that work best together.

Untitled Single Camera Comedy: Starring Jake Johnson, the new project would hail from Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and would feature Jake Johnson, Keith David, and Jane Levy as private investigators in Los Angeles.

What the Dead Know: The Dick Wolf-executive-produced series would star Taylor Schilling, Michiel Huisman, and Lorenza Izzo, and centers on a death investigator who teams with the NYPD to solve its toughest cases. It’s inspired by Barbara Butcher.

NBC Fall 2026 Premiere Dates

NBC hasn’t revealed its fall premiere dates just yet, but stay tuned.

NBC Fall 2026 Schedule

The fall schedule for NBC has also not yet been revealed.

NBC Fall 2026 News

‘The Hunting Party’: Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas Reveal How He Could Return

Is ‘The Voice‘ Returning for Season 30? What We Know So Far

Will ‘Chicago P.D.’ Return for Season 14?

‘Chicago Med’ Has Been Renewed for Season 12

‘Chicago Fire’ Is Returning for Season 15

Is ‘The Hunting Party’ Renewed for Season 3?

Will ‘Law & Order’ Return for Season 26?

Is ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Renewed for Season 28?

‘Destination X’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far