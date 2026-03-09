Will ‘Chicago Fire’ Return for Season 15?

Meredith Jacobs
Dermot Mulroney as Dom Pascal, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Med' 'Reckoning, Part 2'
George Burns Jr/NBC

The One Chicago crossover was a success for 2026. But will the three shows have the opportunity to do more?

NBC has yet to issue many renewals for the 2026-2027 season, but it seems that the long-running drama, Chicago Fire, should be a lock. It’s ranked third among the network’s scripted shows in the key demo among adults 18-49 and for total viewers. So will there be a Chicago Fire Season 15? Read on for everything we know about the series’ future.

Is Chicago Fire renewed for Season 15?

No, not yet. But there’s no reason to worry: The first responder drama wasn’t renewed for Season 14 until May 2025.

When will Chicago Fire Season 15 premiere?

It’s too soon to tell, especially since the series has yet to be renewed. But we’d expect it to remain a fall show — putting a premiere date in late September or early October 2026 — as well as to keep airing Wednesdays at 9/8c as part of a full One Chicago night on NBC.

What’s Chicago Fire about?

NBC describes the series as “a look into the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 as they risk their lives every day to save and protect the citizens of Chicago. Bonded by shared experiences and harrowing calls, this loyal team is more than a collection of co-workers — they’re family.”

Who’s in the Chicago Fire cast?

Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Lt. Stella Kidd, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Christian Stolte as Lt. Randall “Mouch” McHolland, Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz, Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal, Hanako Greensmith as Paramedic in Charge Violet Mikami, Jocelyn Hudon as Lizzy Novak, and Brandon Larracuente as Sal Vasquez.

What about the other One Chicago shows?

Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. are both waiting on news for their 12th and 14th seasons, respectively.

Series

2012–

TV14

Drama

Action

Where to Stream

