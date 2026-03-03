Where will the X mark the spot this time?

NBC’s newest reality competition series, Destination X, will return for another season of globe-trotting adventures, as the network has renewed the show for Season 2.

So what do we know about the second bow of the adventurous quiz show so far? Here’s a look.

Has Destination X been renewed for Season 2?

Yes. Deadline reported that NBC gave Season 2 the green light in March. The ratings for the series were reportedly very strong, as it averaged 14 million viewers on broadcast and streaming in its first month.

Who will host Destination X Season 2?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan will return to lead the bus as host of the second season.

What will happen in Destination X Season 2?

In a statement, Sharon Vuong, EVP of unscripted programming at the network, said, “Destination X is returning with the world as our playground to deliver new unforgettable adventures that will keep viewers guessing every step of the way. With the incomparable Jeffrey Dean Morgan back at the helm, Season 2 promises to deliver surprising twists and push boundaries even further.”

Universal Television Alternative Studio head Toby Gorman added, “Destination X pushes the boundaries of what unscripted television can deliver with a truly global experience that feels cinematic, exhilarating, and unlike anything else on TV. With this new season, we’re dialing everything up even more, taking both the contestants and the audience on adventures that are bigger, bolder, and completely unexpected.”

Chances are, the second season will follow the formula of the first, with contestants traveling by bus through various cities and trying to determine where they are located based on clues and the on-location competitions.

Where will Destination X be located in Season 2?

It is unknown what locations the second season will take the contestants to. Season 1 took place in European countries, running through Belgium, France, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Croatia, and the U.K.

Who will star in Destination X Season 2?

A cast list for Season 2 has not yet been revealed. In the first season, the cast consisted of newcomers to the reality scene and some reality television alums (namely, Big Brother and The Challenge star Josh Martinez, The Bachelor and The Traitors alum Peter Weber, and Love Island‘s JaNa Craig.