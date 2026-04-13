‘Jeopardy!’: Jamie Ding Ties Record Held By James Holzhauer & Matt Amodio As He Goes For Win 22

One of the greats! Jamie Ding set another record on Jeopardy! that tied him with James Holzhauer and Matt Amodio.

Ding, a bureaucrat from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, returned for his 22nd game on Monday, April 13. He went into it with a total of $609,000. This put him at number six for the highest winnings in regular play on the Leaderboard of Legends.

The champion has run at least one category in the past eight games. According to The Jeopardy! Fan, the current record for consecutive games with a category run is nine, held by both Holzhauer and Amodio. Ding aimed to tie that during his 22nd game.

On April 13, Ding played against Catherine Hoffman, from Clarkston, Michigan, and Erik Bubolz, from Okemos, Michigan. Ding gave the contestants a run for their money as he tied with two greats. Warning: Spoilers for the April 13 episode of Jeopardy! ahead.

Ding found the Daily Double on clue one. He wagered the allotted $1,000 in “State Government.” The clue read, “Washington & Maine each have a state one of these officials to examine accounting records.” The law student correctly answered, “What is an auditor?” giving him $1,000.

He had $6,000 by the first 15 clues. His opponents were way behind him. During the interviews, Hoffman, a children’s librarian, revealed that her uncle was a five-time champion in the 1990s and went on to compete in the Tournament of Champions. He gave her tips, which she kept to herself.

By the end of the round, Ding had $9,000. Hoffman was in second place with $1,600. Bubolz, an attorney, had $1,200.

In Double Jeopardy, Ding found the first DD on clue 12. He had $15,400, compared to Bubolz’s and Hoffman’s $2,800. Ding wagered $4,600 in “Mammals.” The clue was “The lagomorphs are the mammal order made up of the pikas & these 2 related groups.”

“Who are the rabbits and hares?” he answered correctly. This gave the game show contestant $20,000.

Bubolz found the second DD on clue 18. He had $4,800, compared ot Ding’s $24,000. Bubolz wagered $4,000 in “Inspired Lit.” The clue read, “Set in contemporary Baltimore, Pulitzer Prize winner Anne Tyler’s Vinegar Girl is a retelling of this 1590s comedy.”

With a shrug, he answered, “What is the Taming of the Shrew?” which was correct. Bubolz moved up to $8,800.

In “Silent B,” Ding ran the category. He correctly answered all five clues in the category on clues 10, 20, 22,26, and 29. This gave him nine consecutive games with a category run.

Ding ended the round with $34,800. Bubolz had $7,200. Hoffman ended in third place with $4,400.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “Country Names.” The clue read, “In the 1850s it was part of the Granadine Confederation; today it’s named for a man who never set foot in the country.” Only one contestant has the correct response.

Hoffman had the correct response of “What is Columbia?” She wagered $4,000, giving her a final total of $8,400. Bubolz responded with “What is Dominica?” He wagered $7,199, leaving him with $1. Ding responded with “What is Bolivia?” He wagered $16,200, leaving him with a final total of $18,600.

This gave Ding a 22-day total of $627,600. He will return on April 14 for his 23rd game.

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