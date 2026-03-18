Law & Order shows have become a staple of NBC Thursday nights in recent years. But how long will that continue?

The franchise used to dominate the primetime lineup for three hours, but then the newest spinoff, Organized Crime, moved over to Peacock, leaving just two hours of the original series and SVU airing back to back. As NBC begins to set its plans for the 2026-2027 season, we’re taking a look at everything we know so far about a Law & Order Season 26.

Is Law & Order renewed for Season 26?

No, not yet. But the news of Season 25’s pickup didn’t come until May 2025, so there’s no reason to worry. Plus, when looking at the ratings for this season, among NBC’s scripted shows, Law & Order is eighth in the key demo among adults 18-49 and fifth in total viewers, the latter of which puts it ahead of the already renewed Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical.

When will Law & Order Season 26 premiere?

It’s too soon to say, but should it return, chances are it will remain a fall show, putting a premiere in late September or early October 2026 and continue to air Thursdays at 8/7c.

What is Law & Order about?

As NBC puts it, “The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines ‘the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.'”

Who’s in the Law & Order cast?

The Law & Order Season 25 cast consists of Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, David Ajala as Detective Theo Walker, and Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady. There have been several cast changes over the years since the series returned in 2022 after a 12-year hiatus, so we’ll have to wait to see if everyone returns, if there is a 26th season.

What about the other Law & Order shows?

Law & Order: SVU is currently airing its 27th season (and its fate has yet to be announced). There has been no news about a Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 6, even though its Season 5 finale has been streaming on Peacock since June 2025.