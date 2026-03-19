Will we get all the answers we need about The Pit (not that one)? The Hunting Party follows a secret government team that’s tasked with tracking down serial killers who escaped from a prison (The Pit) no one knew about — because the world thought those murderers were dead. But that’s just one part of this program.

So, will The Hunting Party, starring Melissa Roxburgh, be back for a third season with even more chilling killers, stellar guest stars, and the answers fans have been craving? Read on for everything we know so far about the show’s future.

Is The Hunting Party renewed for Season 3?

No, not yet. But the series wasn’t renewed for Season 2 until May 2025, so there’s still time. However, its ratings aren’t the strongest: Among NBC’s scripted shows, it’s 11th in the key demo among adults 18-49 and in average viewers. So, there does seem to be reason to worry about its chances.

When will The Hunting Party Season 3 premiere?

Both of its seasons have premiered in January thus far. Should it be renewed, we wouldn’t be surprised if it remained a midseason show, putting a Season 3 premiere in January 2027.

What’s The Hunting Party about?

The NBC drama is described as “a high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca “Bex” Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They’ve been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from The Pit, a top-secret government prison that’s not supposed to exist. But as Bex races to catch these killers before it’s too late, she’ll discover that the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she’s chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from…because The Pit wasn’t just a prison.” Each episode sees the team tracking down one of those killers, some of whom have evolved as a result of their “treatments” inside The Pit.

Who’s in The Hunting Party cast?

The Hunting Party stars Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca “Bex” Henderson, Patrick Sabongui as Jacob Hassani, Josh McKenzie as Shane Florence, and Sara Garcia as Jennifer Morales.