When Does ‘The Madison’ Season 2 Premiere?

Kelli Boyle
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Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn and Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn in 'The Madison' Season 1
Chris Saunders / Paramount+

The Madison is Taylor Sheridan‘s most-watched debut season on Paramount+, with 8 million viewers in its first 10 days on the streaming platform following its premiere on Saturday, March 14. Paramount was confident enough in the Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell-led series to renew it early and let Season 2 be filmed soon after Season 1, but when will that second season come out?

The Madison is a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation. Paramount+ calls it Sheridan’s most intimate work to date. It unfolds across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together after an unexpected tragedy.

Here, we’ve compiled all the details that are currently available about the drama’s future.

When does The Madison Season 2 premiere?

TV Insider reached out to Paramount+ for updates on The Madison Season 2 premiere date, but there are no new updates as of the time of publication. The season has already been renewed and filmed. Additionally, there’s no word on whether there will be a Season 3.

What is The Madison Season 2 about?

'The Madison' Stars Tease Season 2 After Cliffhanger Finale (VIDEO)
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'The Madison' Stars Tease Season 2 After Cliffhanger Finale (VIDEO)

Russell and Pfeiffer play Preston and Stacy Clyburn, a wealthy couple who have been together since they were teens. Their family consists of daughters Abby (Beau Garrett) and Paige (Elle Chapman), granddaughters Bridgett (Amiah Miller) and Macy (Alaina Pollack), and son-in-law Russell (Patrick J. Adams). The Manhattan-based Preston frequently visits his younger brother, Paul (Matthew Fox), at his home in the Madison River Valley in Montana. Preston owns the land where Paul lives, and there are three cabins for their family that his wife and daughters have never visited.

The brothers died in a plane crash in The Madison Episode 1 while trying to make it out of a storm. The first season takes place over six days as the surviving Clyburns travel to Montana to attend to Preston and Paul’s remains. Season 1’s second half premiered on March 21 and concluded that first week of grieving the loss. Stacey ended up back in Montana in the end, indicating that the Clyburns will go back to Montana in Season 2 (get more Season 2 details in our interview with Beau Garrett and Ben Schnetzer).

Pfeiffer told TV Insider that Stacey’s Season 1 ending is a rebirth of sorts. Season 2, she said, “is the messy and profound building of having lost everything that you know. Are you going to survive?”

“[Stacy], it becomes questionable whether she’s going to survive,” Russell added.

Is Kurt Russell in The Madison Season 2?

TV Insider was first to report that Fox won’t return in Season 2. Given that, there won’t be any more Preston and Paul flashbacks. But Season 2 was filmed early to accommodate Russell’s schedule. He filmed his Season 1 scenes during Season 2 production, so viewers can expect to see him again in Season 2 unless Paramount+ reveals otherwise.

The Madison, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Paramount+

The Madison key art
Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer

Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell

Beau Garrett

Beau Garrett

Elle Chapman

Elle Chapman

Patrick J. Adams

Patrick J. Adams

Amiah Miller

Amiah Miller

Alaina Pollack

Ben Schnetzer

Ben Schnetzer

Kevin Zegers

Kevin Zegers

Rebecca Spence

Rebecca Spence

Danielle Vasinova

Danielle Vasinova

Matthew Fox

Matthew Fox

Full Cast & Crew

Paramount+

Series

Drama

Where to Stream

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