What To Know The Top 11 took the stage to perform on the April 13 episode of American Idol.

The contestants each sang a song by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

At the end of the night, two singers will be eliminated as the Top 9 is revealed.

After Jesse Findling’s elimination last week, only 11 artists were left on the April 13 episode of American Idol. They each took the stage once again, this time performing songs by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Following each performance, judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie offered feedback, and throughout the show, viewers got to vote for their favorite singers. At the end of the night, the two artists with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated.

Scroll down for live updates from the performances and check back later to find out who is moving on to the Top 9.

Chris Tungseth

First to take the stage for the Top 11 was Chris Tungseth. After last week’s performance “didn’t go very well,” he was ready to make a comeback with his rendition of Foreigner’s “Cold as Ice.”

Richie gave Chris some advice to “trust [himself]” and not be afraid to “take a chance” while performing. Meanwhile, Underwood raved, “That was a fantastic song choice for you. I love the energy you came out with. I feel like this was one of my favorite performances that you’ve done, if not the favorite.”

Bryan agreed, adding, “I love that in the front you kind of kept it down, and then you got back to what the song really is, the energy. We saw a lot of you [in that].”

Rae

After landing in the bottom two last week and getting saved by Richie to remain in the competition, there was a lot riding on Rae’s performance of Donna Summer’s “MacArthur Park.”

Underwood was on her feet to cheer for Rae and told her, “It was dramatic in all the right places. The dress, getting down, you were telling a story. I still don’t know what that song means, but you did a great job and you clocked me from my performance [of that song] all those years ago. Good job.”

Bryan called the performance “great” and said Rae’s “whole presentation this whole season has been great vocals, we saw you get emotional, you’re really pouring it all into your performances and we see that.” Richie concluded the critiques my applauding Rae for putting her “stamp on that hit record.”

Keep refreshing because this post will be updated throughout the episode.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC