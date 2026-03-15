One Chicago continues to be a hit for NBC, with the recent crossover proving just that. None of the shows seems to be slowing down, even in double-digit seasons.

Medical dramas have had a resurgence in recent years, and so we expect that Chicago Med, along with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., will continue to be around for more years to come. But what is the latest about the newest — though still over a decade old — series in the franchise?

Read on for everything we know so far about Chicago Med Season 12.

Is Chicago Med renewed for Season 12?

No, not yet, but that’s not surprising. The news about Season 11 didn’t come until May 2025. But it’s doing so well ratings-wise that a renewal seems inevitable: It’s ranked second among NBC’s scripted shows in both the key demo among adults 18-49 and total viewers.

When will Chicago Med Season 12 premiere?

Should the series return, we expect it to remain a fall show, placing a premiere date in late September or early October 2026. Furthermore, we don’t expect NBC to change anything about its One Chicago lineup on Wednesdays, meaning it would continue to air at 8/7c.

What is Chicago Med about?

The NBC drama is described as “an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s newest state-of-the-art trauma center and into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses, and staff who hold it all together.” They “will confront Chicago’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and state-of-the-art treatment.”

Who’s in the Chicago Med cast?

Chicago Med stars Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer, Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley, Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox, and Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost.

What about the other One Chicago shows?

Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are both waiting on news for their 15th and 14th seasons, respectively.