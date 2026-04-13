‘CIA’ Reveals Major Betrayal for Colin — And New Love Interest for Bill?

What To Know Colin reunites with a former colleague and friend in the April 13 episode of CIA.

Bill reconnects with an ex-girlfriend.

Missy Peregrym and Alana De La Garza from FBI are guest stars.

Over small moments leading up to now, but especially in the Monday, April 13, episode of CIA, we can really see the bond building between the new partners at the center of the FBI offshoot, CIA Case Officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis) and FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss). That’s the result of the former getting some bad news about someone he trusts.

The episode also serves as a crossover with FBI, with Missy Peregrym and Alana De La Garza crossing over as Maggie Bell and Isobel Castille, and as fun as it is to see the latter being introduced to the CIA, the moments that really shine there are the ones with Maggie and Bill. They feel like characters who know each other, and it’s a dynamic we’d love to see more of. It also helps that Maggie’s reaction to Colin? Fun. Warning: Spoilers for CIA Season 1 Episode 7 ahead!

But it’s what this episode reveals about Colin that really stands out. An old friend of his, from the South Korean National Intelligence Service, Andy, who was also close to the CIA case officer’s old partner who died, ends up being a double agent for North Korea; he ostensibly works with the team to track down two North Korean defectors before Bill is the one to pick up on something not being quite right about his “intel” and actions.

In the middle of the investigation, Andy goes back to Colin’s apartment, where they briefly reminisce about the CIA officer’s partner. He also assures Colin that no one blames him for his partner getting blown up, even though he blames himself since she was meeting his asset.

It was staying out there, finishing the mission, after her death, that led to Andy being turned. Colin doesn’t think that his friend ever processed it and instead just kept going. Andy even, before Bill intervenes, seems ready to kill Colin, with his gun to the back of his head and telling him, “Say hi to Toni for me.” The FBI agent knocks him out before it’s too late. Once in custody, Andy admits that North Koreans came to him when he had nothing to lose.

The episode ends with Colin bringing Bill to his apartment and thanking him for not rubbing it in his face about Andy. While he jokes, Colin also says that he knows Bill would never turn on his principles or his partner. (Ouch, considering Bill’s not telling him that he’s looking for a mole in the CIA) He also shares that Toni wasn’t just his partner but was and always will be the love of his life.

Elsewhere in the episode, Bill runs into an old law school classmate, Lauren, who’s now an assistant U.S. attorney, and Colin picks up on their history, not believing when his partner says there’s nothing to tell. (He later admits they dated in junior year and broke up when they graduated.) She does invite him out for sushi to catch up, but he turns her down, citing his fiancée, his high school sweetheart, Katie. It’s also through Lauren that we hear that Bill’s cleaned up his act — “Wild Bill Goodman, suit and tie, high school sweetheart, what will the guys at law school think?” — since they knew each other. She tells him she’ll see him around, and we can’t help but think this is going to mean trouble for his relationship, even if Bill insists to Colin that there are no sparks and Katie’s the one.

What did you think of the FBI crossover and Bill’s ex-girlfriend? Let us know in the comments section below.

CIA, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS