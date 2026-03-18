Procedural dramas are one of the most popular genres on broadcast television. And the One Chicago series is one of the most popular franchises right now. So, Chicago P.D. should be a slam dunk for a renewal, right?

Well, that’s not always the case, especially the longer a series has been on. So, what does the future hold for the NBC drama? Read on for everything we know so far about Chicago P.D. Season 14.

Is Chicago P.D. renewed for Season 14?

No, not yet. However, it didn’t receive the Season 13 pickup until May 6, 2025, so it’s still relatively early.

Compared to the rest of NBC’s scripted lineup, Chicago P.D. is sixth in the key demo among adults 18-49 (ahead of the already-renewed Happy’s Place) and third in average viewers (ahead of Happy’s Place and the also-renewed St. Denis Medical). That bodes well for its chances.

When will Chicago P.D. Season 14 premiere?

Should the series be renewed, it would be surprising if it didn’t remain a fall show, with a premiere date in late September or early October 2026. We also think NBC will keep its One Chicago lineup on Wednesdays — if all three shows return — meaning P.D. would air at 10/9c.

What is Chicago P.D. about?

NBC describes it as “a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city’s most heinous offenses — organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond.”

Who’s in the Chicago P.D. cast?

Chicago P.D. stars Jason Beghe as Sgt. Hank Voight, Marina Squerciati as Det. Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater, Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres, Amy Morton as Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt, and Arienne Mandi as Officer Eva Imani.

What about the other One Chicago shows?

Chicago Med and Chicago Fire are both waiting on news for their 12th and 15th seasons, respectively.