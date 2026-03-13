‘Today’s Dylan Dreyer Weighs In on Savannah Guthrie’s Return to Show

What To Know Earlier this month, Savannah Guthrie returned to the Today set for the first time since her mother Nancy’s disappearance.

Dylan Dreyer described Savannah’s visit as emotional and important for both Guthrie and the Today team, emphasizing their family-like bond.

While Guthrie and NBC both intend for her to return to the show, her current focus remains on supporting her family.

The Today hosts are remaining hopeful for Savannah Guthrie‘s eventual return to Studio 1A.

The NBC morning show anchor has been absent from the series since February 2, as her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing the day prior. Earlier this month, Savannah returned to the Today set for the first time since her mother’s disappearance.

“I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me,” she said to the show’s cast and crew, according to Today‘s official Instagram page. “And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be.”

Today‘s Dylan Dreyer opened up about Savannah’s set visit in an interview with TMZ on Tuesday, March 10. “It was what we all needed,” she shared. “It was exactly what we needed, to just hug her, pray for her. I mean, it was amazing.”

When asked if the set visit provided a sense of “normalcy” for Savannah, Dreyer told the outlet, “I think she needed us as much as we needed to see her. She wants to go back to life and doesn’t know how to do it. To just kind of show up, get the hugs from us, hear from us, see us face-to-face, I think it was important for all of us.”

Dreyer confirmed that Savannah’s visit marked the first time any of the Today hosts had seen her since her absence began. Hoda Kotb has returned to the show as Savannah’s main replacement, despite her January 2025 exit from the series.

“Hoda and I dear friends outside of work, like so many of us. Our kids are friends, we hang out all the time, but seeing her here, it’s special,” Dreyer said of having Kotb back on the show. “We are really a family. We say it all the time, but we’re really a family.”

As for Savannah’s eventual return to the anchor desk? “None of us know what that looks like, she doesn’t know what that looks like, but we’re all open to it.” Dryer stated. “We love her dearly, and we want her back.”

Dreyer’s comments match NBC PR department’s previous statement about Savannah’s Today future. “While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home,” they shared on March 5.

Savannah, for her part, also expressed her intentions to return to the show during her set visit. “I have every intention of coming back,” she said, per Today‘s Instagram. “I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And I would like to try.”

According to the post, Dreyer led a group prayer for the cast and crew to show their support for Savannah and her family. “We’re here holding hands as a family, in a place where we don’t understand why this is happening. It is not too bold to ask God for the biggest miracles every day,” she said at the time.

Authorities have not named any persons of interest in Nancy’s disappearance, but have cleared the Guthrie family as suspects. In a February 24 Instagram video, Savannah announced that her family is offering a “reward of up to $1 million” for information about Nancy’s whereabouts.

