What Savannah Guthrie Told ‘Today’ Colleagues During Return to NBC Studio

What To Know Savannah Guthrie returned to the Today studio for the first time since her mother’s suspected abduction.

She shared her intention to eventually return to the show, though she has not set a specific date.

Colleagues described the emotional reunion, highlighting Guthrie’s strength and the outpouring of love and support.

Savannah Guthrie returned to NBC’s Today studio on Thursday (March 5) for the first time since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared on January 31 in what police believe was an abduction.

According to the official Today show Instagram, Savannah had an emotional reunion with her colleagues, during which she announced her plans on returning to the long-running morning show. Savannah has been on hiatus since her 84-year-old mother was reported missing on February 1. Retired Today host Hoda Kotb has been filling in for Savannah.

“On March 5, [Savannah] paid a visit to Studio 1A in Rockefeller Center to express her gratitude for all the support shown to her family since the disappearance of her mother,” the post read. “The co-anchor thanked TODAY staff and crew for all of the love, prayers and support, and for “caring about my mom as much as I do.””

“I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me,” Savannah told her colleagues. “And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be. I’m holding onto my faith. I still believe. And as my mom would say, ‘Where else would I go?’”

Nancy has missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor. No suspects or persons of interest have been named publicly.

Savannah told her co-workers she has “every intention of coming back,” though there isn’t a timeframe on when that will be. “I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And I would like to try,” she stated.

Today‘s weather correspondent, Dylan Dreyer, then led a group prayer, saying, “We’re here holding hands as a family, in a place where we don’t understand why this is happening. It is not too bold to ask God for the biggest miracles every day.

Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager talked about the emotional reunion on the fourth hour of Thursday’s Today. “We got to see [Savannah] this morning, and in her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in this room, the crew,” Bush Hager shared.

“She said that she has the intention to return to the show. Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it’s also her home and where she feels so loved,” she continued. “And she is beyond loved here. And so, we’re happy that she is home. I don’t know when she is actually returning to the show, but she was here and that felt so good to get to hug her.”

Jones added, “I’m proud of Savannah, and I’m rooting for Savannah, and I know the strength that it would’ve taken to even just come in here and to be amongst all of us.”