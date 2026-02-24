Savannah Guthrie Admits Mom Nancy May Be Dead in Heartbreaking New Video

What To Know Savannah Guthrie’s family is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to the recovery of her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

In an emotional plea, Savannah urged the public to come forward with any information and acknowledged the ongoing pain and uncertainty her family faces.

The Guthrie family also donated $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to support other families in similar situations.

Savannah Guthrie‘s family is taking a major step in bringing their missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, home.

The Today host released a new plea video via Instagram on Tuesday, February 24. “Hi there. I’m coming on to say it is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed,” she began. “And every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then, of worrying about her, and fearing for her, aching for her, and most of all, just missing her, just missing her. We know that millions of you have been praying. So many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all, praying for her return, and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing.”

While Savannah said she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home,” she also acknowledged that Nancy may already be “gone.”

“She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our Daddy,” Savannah stated. “And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

Savannah went on to reveal that her family are offering a “reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery.” She continued, “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows, and we are begging you to please come forward now. We also know that we are not alone in our loss. We know there are millions of families that have suffered with this kind of uncertainty. And for that reason, today, we also are donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, for their work in helping families who are coping with loss and actively looking for those who are lost.”

Savannah said she hopes their charitable donation will bring the same level of attention Nancy has received to other families dealing with the same situation. She concluded her update by stating, “So please, if you hear this message, if you’ve been waiting and you haven’t been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward, tell what you know, and help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous, homecoming, or celebrate the beautiful, brave, and courageous and noble life that she has lived. Please be the light in the dark. Thank you.”

Savannah shared details about the $1 million reward in the post’s caption, writing, “Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) — you can remain anonymous — or find a way to reach out to me. NOTE: Family reward of up to $1 million will be paid only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case.”

Nancy has been missing since February 1, as she was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home the night before. Officials have yet to name any persons of interest in the case, but the Guthrie family have been cleared as suspects. In addition to the Guthrie family’s reward, authorities have put up their own of $100,000 for any information regarding Nancy’s whereabouts or alleged kidnappers.