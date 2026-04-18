Nancy Guthrie Update: Annie Guthrie & Tommaso Cioni Issue Bold Warning

What To Know Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni sent bold message as Nancy Guthrie remains missing.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also increased patrols.

Now, the FBI is analyzing new DNA evidence in Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping case.

As Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, remains missing after her abduction, the journalist’s sister, Annie Guthrie, and brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, issued a bold warning.

On April 15, Jonathan Lee Riches of the true crime YouTube channel JLR Investigates took to X with a photo. It featured a sign placed in front of Annie and Tommaso’s home in Tucson, Arizona. The white sign with red lettering warned, “No trespassing. Violators will be prosecuted in accordance with A.R.S 13-1502-A1. Private Property.”

Big No Trespassing sign placed in front of Annie & Tommaso’s home.

Where is Nancy Guthrie?

2 months ago FBI & Sheriff’s all over this property. Forensics conducted, Cellebrite, Honda seized, Luminol done in their garage, photos taken, neighbors questioned about surveillance. pic.twitter.com/URv8nirByh — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) April 15, 2026



This new development came in the wake of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) increasing patrols both near Nancy’s home and in the nearby neighborhood where Annie and Tommaso live. On April 13, KVOA reported that the PCSD recently attended a homeowners’ association meeting for Nancy’s Catalina Foothills neighborhood. There, neighbors complained of a YouTuber “harassing” residents. The PCSD said that it received similar complaints from residents of Annie and Tommaso’s neighborhood, too.

In other recent news, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke out about a “bombshell” report from Nancy Grace on her Crime Stories podcast. Grace claimed that another person had been detained for questioning south of Tucson. However, Nanos issued a one-word response, via Fox News Digital reporter Michael Ruiz: “Nope.”

Another update in Nancy’s case revealed that the FBI is now processing DNA evidence in the form of a hair sample. Reportedly, the bureau is using new technology in hopes of identifying who is responsible for the 84-year-old disappearance.

As of writing, Nancy remains missing after her February 1 kidnapping, and no suspects have been named in the case.