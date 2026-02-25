Hoda Kotb to Continue to Fill In at ‘Today’ in Savannah Guthrie’s Absence

What To Know Hoda Kotb will continue to fill in as co-anchor on NBC’s Today while Savannah Guthrie remains absent to search for her missing mother.

Kotb does not plan to return to the show full-time.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since January 31, 2026.

Hoda Kotb will continue to fill in at NBC’s long-running morning show Today, opposite Craig Melvin, while Savannah Guthrie continues the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has now been missing for almost four weeks.

Kotb has been co-anchoring Today for the past three weeks, while Guthrie has been working with authorities for the safe return of her mother.

According to a source who spoke with Variety, Kotb does not plan to rejoin the morning program in a full-time capacity. The report also noted that Guthrie is expected to return to Today on her own timeline, even if her absence extends for a significant period, as she and her family continue to address personal matters. In the meantime, NBC is expected to rely on a rotation of familiar faces to maintain continuity on the broadcast.

Kotb had been at NBC News since 1998, when she joined as a correspondent for the Dateline newsmagazine. She gained a broader national profile in 2007 after joining the fourth hour of Today, where she was paired with Kathie Lee Gifford. Kotb left Today in early 2025 but has remained under contract with NBC. Since her departure, she has launched a podcast and continued to appear at major network events, including NBC’s telecast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Kotb was originally supposed to attend NBC’s Winter Olympics along with Guthrie, but those plans changed after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of January 31, 2026, and was reported missing on February 1 from her home near Tucson, Arizona, with authorities suspecting abduction. On Tuesday, February 24, Savannah Guthrie announced a new $1 million reward in an Instagram video, stating, “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows, and we are begging you to please come forward now.”

Today, Weekdays, 10a/9c, NBC