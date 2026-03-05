Savannah Guthrie returned to NBC’s Today studio on Thursday (March 5) for the first time since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared in an apparent abduction or kidnapping on January 31 or February 1 at her Tucson, Arizona, home.

In a statement, NBC’s PR department revealed, “Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her Today colleagues. While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”

She was spotted by guests of the studio who captured footage of her inside talking.

BREAKING: Savannah Guthrie makes her emotional return to the TODAY show studio, more than a month after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was kidnapped. The beloved anchor is back behind the desk, facing the cameras once again in courageous comeback. pic.twitter.com/uLgllc2cJb — Lives&Lores (@LivesandLores) March 5, 2026

Sheinelle Jones said of Guthrie’s visit to the studio, “We’ve had a powerful morning this morning.” Jenna Bush Hager added, “Savannah has come back to her home here at 30 Rock and Studio 1A. We got to see her this morning. And in her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in this room, the crew… She said that she has the intention to return to the show. Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it’s also her home and where she feels so loved, and she is beyond loved here. And so, we’re happy that she is home. I don’t know when she’s actually returning to the show, but she was here, and that felt so good to get to hug her.” Related Did Nancy Guthrie Abductor Make Chilling Return to Scene of Crime? Hager continued, “She said the yellow flowers and the pins, all of your prayers, she feels them. She depends on them. She’s said this to me before, during all of this, but her pastor said — and I think she wouldn’t mind me sharing this — he said, ‘You know, God is our last resort.’ And she said, ‘No, God has always been my first resort.’ So thank you all for your continued support and your love for all of us, but particularly for Savannah and for Annie and for Cam and for their families, because she is one of the most precious things in our lives.”

Guthrie has been absent from the show since her mother’s disappearance, but has offered several public pleas for anyone with information about the case to come forward, including offering a $1 million reward.

On February 27, Savannah shared a recent Today report about her mother’s case via Instagram, in which NBC News’ Liz Kreutz detailed the process of sharing tips in the case. “Please – be the one that brings her home,” Guthrie wrote, adding the tip line number (1-800-225-5324). “Tips can be anonymous, reward can be paid in cash, as explained here.”

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has rocked the nation, as investigators continue to search for clues about what happened to her. She was last seen on January 31, and her doorbell camera was dismantled on February 1. After a wellness check, investigators found signs of abduction and began searching for her. Video evidence was later discovered and released from Guthrie’s Nest camera, showing a suspect wearing a backpack, gloves, and a mask. Though several persons of interest have been questioned, Guthrie has not yet been found, and the suspect has not been detained.

On February 24, Savannah Guthrie released a new video via Instagram in which she admitted her mother might no longer be alive. “Hi there. I’m coming on to say it is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed. And every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then, of worrying about her, and fearing for her, aching for her, and most of all, just missing her, just missing her. We know that millions of you have been praying. So many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all, praying for her return, and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing,” she said. And although she said she still “believed in a miracle,” she added, “She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our Daddy. And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”