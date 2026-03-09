What To Know On Today, Dylan Dreyer detailed the fun weekend she and her kids spent with Hoda Kotb and her daughters.

The families organized a hot chocolate stand in their neighborhood, rode bikes, and grabbed dinner together.

Kotb and Dreyer’s friendship has grown since becoming neighbors, with their children frequently spending time together.

Dylan Dreyer and her sons had a busy weekend hanging out with Hoda Kotb and her daughters.

“We hope you had a great weekend,” Al Roker told viewers at the top of the third hour of Today‘s Monday, March 9, episode, before telling Dreyer, “I saw you had a minivan full of kids.”

Dreyer confirmed Roker’s remark, stating, “Yeah. Hoda had her kids, and I had my kids, and we just shoved them all into a minivan.” Dreyer shares her three sons — Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty — with her estranged husband, Brian Fichera. Kotb, meanwhile, shares her daughters, Haley and Hope, with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

Dreyer went on to detail the two families’ weekend plans, revealing that their kids surprised their neighborhood with a sweet treat. “They love doing lemonade stands when they’re together. It was cold on Saturday, so instead, we did a hot chocolate stand,” she shared.

The show displayed photos of Dreyer and Kotb’s kids at their hot chocolate stand, as well as a sweet snap of the hosts and their children packed into a minivan.

“We’re like, ‘Should we take two cars? We’re gonna grab dinner.’ And we’re like, ‘No, let’s pile into the minivan,'” Dreyer said of the photo. “So, we had eight of us comfortably seated in the minivan, thanks to you, Al. I think you pushed Hoda to get a minivan, too, right?”

Roker noted that he did encourage Kotb to embrace the minivan life after she moved to the suburbs of New York City in 2024. Craig Melvin, meanwhile, praised Dreyer and Kotb’s kids for wearing helmets as a photo of them riding bikes was shown onscreen.

“And then, they were riding bikes and just hanging out, just kids being kids,” Dreyer concluded. “So, it was really just a fun, fun weekend.”

While Kotb appeared on Today with Dreyer for several years before her January 2025 exit, their bond has grown closer upon her family’s move to the suburbs. “Because Dylan Dreyer is our neighbor, her three boys often run into my house and play with my daughters all day long, doing simple stuff — creating a makeshift lemonade stand, fishing, scooping up crabs,” Kotb shared in an August 2025 edition of her email newsletter. “The biggest question we face is: ‘What are we throwing on the grill tonight?'”

Later that month, Kotb shared several photos of her and Dreyer’s kids enjoying the last days of summer via Instagram. “Goodbye summer. Xo,” she captioned the August 2025 upload.

The post’s first few slides featured several photos of their kids jumping off a dock, as well as a selfie she and Dreyer took with all of their children.

