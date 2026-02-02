What To Know Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing in Arizona.

She was last seen on the evening of January 31.

Authorities noted that there were “disturbing or concerning circumstances” at Nancy’s residence.

Today Show host Savannah Guthrie is dealing with a family emergency, as her mom, Nancy Guthrie, has been reported missing. Nancy, who is 84 years old, was last seen at her home in the Tucson, Arizona, area on the evening of Saturday, January 31, between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Nancy was reported missing by a family member, who called 911 around 12 p.m. on Sunday, February 1. She is described as 5’5″ and 150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department held a press briefing and noted that “disturbing or concerning circumstances were found at the home,” which has prompted “homicide detectives to assist in the investigation,” according to TMZ. Authorities made it clear that this is currently a “search and rescue operation,” but noted that “investigators are not ruling out foul play.”

So far, Savannah has not publicly commented on the situation. She has not made her own solo post on Instagram since January 27 when she wished Today costar Al Roker a happy birthday.

Savanah missed hosting the first several weeks of the Today Show in 2026 after undergoing vocal surgery in early January. After making a few virtual appearances during her absence, she returned to her regular position in the studio on January 26. It’s unclear whether she will be present for the Monday, February 2, show amid her latest family struggles.

Savannah’s father, Charles, died when she was just 16 years old. He was 49 when he died after suffering a heart attack. Meanwhile, the journalist has maintained a close relationship with her mother.

In 2020, she wrote a sweet tribute to Nancy for her 78th birthday. “Happy birthday to a mother like no other,” Savannah gushed. “My mom Nancy is my heart and my everything and my model for what a mother should be. Thank you, God, for her 78 beautiful years! Happy birthday, mama!!!”

